Phinma says ₧3B 2023 capex to go mostly to core business

Conglomerate Phinma Corp. on Tuesday said it will spend some P3 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year, which will mostly go to its core business of education, property development and construction.

Eduardo Sahagun, president and CEO of the company’s construction materials group, said the amount will go mostly to the company’s schools-expansion plans, and Phinma’s plan to set up an insulated panel plant in Pampanga, which will have a capacity to construct 1 million square meters annually.

Sahagun said more than P1 billion will be allocated to its schools division as they need to expand most of its facilities.

The executive said they “plan five years ahead to make sure” its schools would have the classrooms to meet their “ambitious enrollment.

“So everything all of our schools from all the way to Cagayan de Oro actually have construction projects as we speak,” Sahagun said.

This year’s capex is higher than the P1 billion capex Phinma allocated last year.

The company will also have its first township project in western Visayas, the agreement for which its executives would sign this year. The firm aims to begin development of the township by next year.

“And at the same time, we are exploring other properties in the Davao region where we already have a strong presence and also in the Batangas area,” Raphael B. Felix, the company’s president and CEO of its property division, said.

Phinma, meanwhile, will spend some P500 million for the biggest factory of insulated panel manufacturing in the country.

Danielle R. Del Rosario, the company’s vice president for insulated panels division, said they hope to break ground by the end of the year and the plant will be operational by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

“It’s not just making profit but it’s actually being socially relevant in our business. So we’re entering businesses that are basically, when you look [not only] at the profit number but actually the impact on societies,” Sahagun said.

The executive explained the factory will cater to cold chain industry, to residential owners, hospitals, operating rooms and data centers as computers need to be cooled down at certain temperatures.

“You need the insulated panel to save energy and [in the] food business because in the end, you know, we’re wasting 45 percent of our harvest in agriculture because we don’t have the proper storage facilities,” Sahagun said.

Phinma reported consolidated income fell 18 percent last year to P1.5 billion from P1.87 billion in the previous year due to several factors. The latter includes higher raw materials costs driven by global supply chain disruptions, a strong US dollar and increased education costs due to a revision in school-opening schedules.