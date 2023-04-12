PDEG chief Domingo, 9 other cops to goon leave over ₧6.7-B Manila shabu haul

The head of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-PDEG) and at least nine other police officials will go on leave to give way to an investigation surrounding the P6.7-billion anti-illegal drugs operations in Manila last year.

Police Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo said he and the nine other police officers will file their leave of absence following a news briefing on Tuesday in response to the order of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. and yield to the investigation of the National Police Commission that is looking into the supposed involvement of other police officers in the activities of Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

Mayo, a former intelligence officer of PDEG, was arrested last year in Manila wherein at least 990 kilos of shabu was recovered. PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has since dropped him from the service.

On Monday, Abalos hinted a cover up or that other police officers with higher ranks could be involved in Mayo’s case, especially upon learning that no investigation has been initiated relative to the case.

The DILG chief, without naming names, ordered police officers seen in a video footage that was captured before or after the arrest of Mayo, to take a leave of absence.

“All those in the video should take a leave of absence pending the investigation of the task force which I created to look into this. If not, we will be constrained to issue appropriate orders for their preventive suspension pending investigation,” Abalos said during the briefing.

Domingo said they would comply with Abalos’ order as he denied any cover up in Mayo’s case.

“We assure you that there was no attempted cover-up here, if most people think that PDEG is covering up for the faults of its personnel,” the PDEG chief said.

Aside from Domingo, those who would be filing their leave of absence include Col. Julian Olonan, chief of the PDEG-Special Operations Unit (SOU) in Region 4A; Lt. Col. Arnulfo Ibañez of the PDEG-SOU in Metro Manila; Lt. Col. Harry Lorenzo III, assigned at the Manila Police District, Moriones Station; Maj. Michael Angelo Salmingo, deputy chief of the PDEG-SOU in Metro Manila; Capt. Jonathan Sosongco, head of the arresting team from the SOU- 4A; Capt. Randolph Piñon, chief of the intelligence section of the PDEG SOU 4A; Lt. Glen Gonzales from the Quezon City Police District and Lt. Asgrap Amerol, intelligence officer of PDEG.

Another officer who holds the highest rank, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos, formerly the chief of operations of the PNP, has already retired from the service last month.

Domingo admitted there were lapses committed during the arrest, including not cuffing Mayo, but this was done since the suspect was said to be willing to help in a supposed related operation in Pasig City where other suspects could be arrested.

Mayo, who knew about the illegal drugs operations, was even willing to be used in the operation, but Azurin ordered them to cancel it, fearing Mayo would be killed.