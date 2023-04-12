PBBM orders DOTr to defer LRT fare hike

Concerned about the economic impact of a new round of fare hikes on Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) and LRT-2, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to defer the planned increases.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the suspension would remain in effect pending the completion of their impact study on repercussions of the fare hikes on the two rail lines as well as the Metro Rail Transit (MRT).

He said they also opted to defer the fare hike for MRT due to its management’s “infirmities in complying with the requirements and procedure.”

“In compliance with the President’s instruction, we will thoroughly study how a fare hike today will impact on passengers of our three rail lines in Metro Manila,” Bautista said.

“The instruction of President is to re-assess the date of implementation for us to be able to determine the impact on inflation. Since inflation rate has also gone up in the last two months, we will have to review this and we’ll discuss this with Neda [National Economic and Development Authority],” the transport chief added.

“As far as the rate is concerned, it is already approved. The implementation will be announced after we have conferred with Neda and then we will refer this back to the board of LRTA [Light Rail Transit Authority],” Bautista said during the briefing.

“The consultations on the fare hike’s economic impact to commuters with NEDA will take a few months,” he said.

Once implemented, the boarding fare will be P13.29, while the distance fare will increase to P1.21 per km.

The planned fare increases were already endorsed by the DOTr’s Rail Regulatory Unit (RRU) to help improve the efficiency of both rail lines.

“The fare increase will enable the two rail lines [LRT-1 and LRT-2] to improve their services, facilities and technical capabilities,” Bautista said.

“The fare adjustment will help sustain the two commuter rail lines’ affordable mass transport services,” he added.

Bautista, who chairs the RRU, has the power to deny or approve proposed fare adjustments.

The last approved fare hike for rail lines LRT-2 and MRT-3 was in 2015. For LRT 1, rate hike petitions were filed every two years since 2016 up to 2022, but all were deferred.

The concession agreement states that the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), which operates LRT-1, is allowed to apply for fare adjustments “of at least 10.25 percent every two years after the effectivity of the contract.”

LRMC said, for its part, assured that it remains committed to provide a safe, reliable, and comfortable journey for LRT1 commuters. “We will continue to work with our government partners from DOTr and LRTA on the next steps.”

Meanwhile, the MRT-3 management was told to comply “with required notice and publication,” before the agency can act on a similar fare hike petition.