One Filinvest receives LEED Gold certification for environmentally responsible design

April 12, 2023
One Filinvest is a 35-storey office building envisioned to be a premium office accommodation in Ortigas CBD for corporate and outsourcing space takers.
The 35-storey One Filinvest in Ortigas Center is the newest addition to Filinvest Land’s roster of LEED-certified offices as it has recently earned LEED Gold certification. The award ceremony, held last March 29 at Dusit Thani Manila in Makati, recognizes the building’s exceptional environmentally responsible design and construction.

The LEED certification, a prestigious international recognition of a building’s sustainable features and practices, was awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

One Filinvest has a total Gross Leasable area of 39,759 sqm., designed to be the preferred premium office accommodation in Ortigas central business district (CBD) for corporate and outsourcing space takers. 

From left: Green Business Certification Institute Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Mr. Gopalakrishnan. P., Filinvest Land Chief Technical Planning Officer Engr. Winnifred H. Lim, and ProOffice Works Services, Inc. SAVP and Property Head Engr. Nathaniel S. Nañasca

Its location in one of the primary gateways of Ortigas CBD which is at the corners of Ortigas-ADB Avenues and Sapphire Road, makes it highly accessible through different modes of transportation and close to various commercial centers, shopping malls, and other business and leisure establishments.

One Filinvest boasts of several sustainable features that make it an energy-efficient and eco-friendly building. It is 10% more energy-efficient than conventional buildings due to the installation of high efficient façade glazing, LED lighting fixtures, and highly efficient Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment. 

The office building also features an effective stormwater management system by providing a tank and stormceptor to capture rainwater runoff during the rainy season.

One Filinvest is designed to consume 35% less water than regular buildings. The building achieves this by carefully selecting plumbing fixtures and using native plants. It also has a rainwater harvesting system that irrigates the landscape without using potable water.

By creating a healthy and sustainable environment, One Filinvest not only saves money and improves efficiency but also creates a better place for people to work. 

“At Filinvest, sustainability is not just a buzzword. It is a responsibility we maintain at the forefront of the business. We are grateful and proud to have earned a LEED Gold Certification for One Filinvest, and we will continue to push the boundaries of green design in line with our commitment in creating healthier work environments and communities,” said Maricel Brion-Lirio, President and CEO of Filinvest Cyberparks, Inc.

The LEED Gold certification is a testament to Filinvest Land’s commitment to sustainable development, and One Filinvest sets a new standard for environmentally responsible buildings in the Philippines. 

