Net Zero not an option but a necessity

Everybody including the property sector must work double if not triple time to achieve Net Zero in 2030 to ensure Planet Earth will have a sustainable future.

Sebastien Walker, head, business development for mixed use and real estate, ENGIE Southeast Asia recently underscored the importance of reaching net zero in seven years in response to the challenges posed by climate change, also called by some sectors as climate crisis.

Vector Three is a 22-story Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEE D) Gold certified office building located at a prime corner lot of Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City, Alabang.

We need to accelerate the transition of the building sector towards Net Zero with affordable, reliable and sustainable solutions, Sebastian pointed out during the forum on “The E in ESG: Embracing WELL the LEEDing EDGE” held in Filinvest City in Muntinlupa City organized by Colliers Philippines and and Filinvest Land Inc.

“Net Zero is not an option but a necessity,” Walker added.

Net zero refers to “a target of completely negating the amount of greenhouse produced by human activity, to be achieved by reducing emissions and implementing methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.” Further, the long-term goal is to cut global net emissions of carbon dioxide to net zero by 2050.

Nevertheless, Walker said the property sector and other business organizations as well must hurdle few challenges towards achieving net zero.

One obstacle is the dearth of experts. Although business organizations have experts who can run day-to-day operations but may lack knowledge in implementing the latest energy solutions. “The remedy is to explore working with consultants or specialized service practitioners to bridge the knowledge gap,” Walker said.

Walker said the financing constraint has also affected a lot of companies especially during the pandemic where they were forced to prioritize the allocation of resources to the core business instead of implementing sustainability projects. He urged companies to seek green financing or partnering with energy services companies to take the project risk and financing. Moreover, Walker said companies can tap a pool of technical experts both local and foreign who have the financial capability to invest on capital expenditure (capex) projects regardless of the size.

Walker said experts can provide tailor-made solutions that can also be brand agnostic and can be integrated to maximize client benefits. He also urged companies to get trusted partners that are focused on quality delivery with guarantted availability and performance prioritizing on health, safety, and ethics.

Walker urged companies to seek partners that are experts in finance, design and build, operate and maintain, digitalization and integrate solutions so they can focus on the core business of building the capex, optimize the utility bills and reduce emissions.

As far as ENGIE is concerned, Walker said the La Défense, France-based multinational utility company is offering its services in capex management, risk transfer and upfront capital investment.

“Sustainability increases real estate valuation, lowers operational savings in energy cost and offset the impact of carbon,” Walker said.

The Filinvest way

Mark Mulingbayan, chief sustainability officer of the Filinvest group, said sustainability has been in the DNA of the company founded by billionaire Andrew Gotianun in 1955. It started as a small-scale financier of second-hand cars, and the rest is history.

In his presentation, Mulingbayan said the secret of the staying power of the Filinvest group is its adherence to sustainability efforts. “Filinvest’s sustainability program is anchored on being green, inclusive and resilient,” he said.

For instance, he said Filinvest’s Northgate Cyberzone is an example of how the company is walking the talk in pursuing sustainability. He said the company adopted a two-pronged approach to make it a green area. Filinvest used renewable energy for its energy requirements and proper disposal of hazardous waste. “We pursue resilience not just for disruption but also for continuity,” Mulingbayan said.

He said the joint venture with ENGIE for an air cooling system has done wonders for their energy efficiency campaign.

In terms of ratings, Mulingbayan said Filinvest uses the Leadership in Engineering and Environmental Design (LEED), Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) and WELL.

He said the ultimate reward for Filinvest is the satisfaction expressed by the customers.

Mulingbayan said sustainability has always been the business case of Filinvest. It is the right thing to do for us because it is for our children and the succeeding generations.