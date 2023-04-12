Managing unrealistic expectations at work

People managers can find themselves in a precarious position of translating what top management wants into operational terms that their teams can understand. And in the translation, it is common for managers to demand more from their team especially when new projects are critical for other business units within the organization. But when you are constantly being asked to do more work with no additional manpower, to work even when you are on vacation, or to not be given clear instructions about what to do in your work, it is time to discuss your workload with your manager.

The first thing you need to do before talking to your manager is to try to understand their motive for giving you unrealistic workloads. Your manager is in a good position to know what everyone else in the team is doing, and they can reallocate workload based on skills, availability, and their professional development plan for each team member. When you are given an unrealistic workload, it could mean they are upskilling you to develop the skills you need for the next level in your career, or they have forgotten your current workload – or they want you to resign.

If they want you to step up and take more responsibilities for promotion, you need to speak candidly with your manager and negotiate for a workload that satisfies their criteria for promotion. Depending on how much you want to be promoted, establish clear boundaries of what you are not willing to do. Your manager needs to understand what you can do and how much effort you are willing to exert to get the promotion.

With everything managers have to juggle, there will be times that they will not be aware of your current workload. In this instance, show them your list of deliverables and their timelines. If they insist that you take in more work, they might not know the entire process of your work. Create a process workflow of the steps you need to go through to complete what they have assigned so they can understand how much time and effort goes into the project. If they still insist, ask for a recommendation on which of the steps in the process can be taken out. Once they have chosen to take out a step, discuss the repercussions so they can make an informed decision on whether to push through or not.

There are also cases when you are working on a priority project and your manager will assign you to another one. In this case, ask your manager which one you need to prioritize and push back on the timeline of the ongoing project. As the people manager, they should make the decision which projects to prioritize, and which projects can be pushed back.

But if you are being given more workload because they want you to resign, you need to decide if you want to stay or go. If you do decide to stay, your reasons should be aligned to your personal and professional goals because you might need to let go of some of the things you are familiar with, and resolutely push yourself to succeed.

Now would also be a good time to ask your manager how they would manage the workload they have given you. Your manager is there to clear roadblocks and provide you the needed support to succeed. There are times when we are too caught up in what we do that we need a third person to give us a new perspective. Your manager can be that third person and provide insights on how to improve your work processes and provide you the tools to manage your workload. Take the time to ask your manager because they might have a better way of doing things.

If your manager does not take “no” for an answer, suggest adding other members of the team to the assigned project. This way, you can have other people who can help in the project, as well as show to your manager your leadership skills in managing those who are assigned to you. This will also give you the opportunity to get to know more members of the team and they can then develop new skills needed for the work. This will remind your manager that an integral part of their role is workload management, so they should not neglect other members of the team. If some in the team are not equipped to do the work, your manager needs to equip them or send them to be trained so they will be up to par with the workload.

You also need to train your manager with respect to your personal time. As much as possible, do not respond to emails or direct messages when you are no longer in the office, during weekends, or when you are on vacation. Depending on how you want to establish your boundaries, how you interact with your manager during time away from work will determine how much they can interrupt your free time. If you absolutely need to email your manager because you do not want to forget, use scheduled email so that they are sent out only during office hours. In some countries, managers who communicate with their employees during their personal time can be legally penalized.

In all of these, communicate regularly with your manager on your workload so they know what is on your plate. If you do not have a regular team meeting where everyone is apprised of workloads, take the initiative to routinely provide updates. If you do not have it yet, create a tracker of your workload which includes the status of all your deliverables. Provide access to your manager so they can look at it once in a while. This will also help you during performance evaluation when you need to show documentation of what you have accomplished.

Looking at it from a different perspective, sometimes your manager has unrealistic expectations of you because they know you can do it and they believe in your capacity to deliver. There are countless stories of people persevering and succeeding even if their managers demanded more and more from them. In the end, it all boils down to the choices we make, and what we do with what we are given. In this case, you either whittle and give up, or rise to your personal and career goals.

