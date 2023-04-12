Macasaet plans to install solar panels in SSS hubs

Social Security System (SSS) President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet announced he wants to install solar panels in SSS offices to save on electricity expenses and promote the use of renewable energy.

Macasaet said through a statement his office issued last Tuesday that the SSS aims to have the pilot implementation of the project in its Main Office in Quezon City where 445 solar panels with combined capacity of 200 kilowatt-peak (kWp) shall be installed.

“Upon the completion of this project, we estimate to generate an average of around 18,872 kilowatt-hours per month, equating to a monthly savings of P200,798.08; and to reduce our carbon footprint by 9.57 tons, equivalent to planting 57.4 trees,” he was quoted in the statement as saying.

The SSS is also contemplating to install solar panels in SSS-owned branches nationwide, especially in areas that experience frequent power outages and charge higher cost of electric power.

Macasaet said his plan is in response to Executive Order 14 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on January 27, 2023, which approves and adopts the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) for 2023-2028. Among the plans provided under the PDP is the lowering of energy costs and promoting renewable energy sources.

“As we continue to pursue the provision of meaningful social security protection to the current and future generations of SSS members and their families and the improvement of our services, we will also adopt and implement measures to strengthen the SSS fund through prudent spending and operational efficiency, while advocating for the protection of the environment,” Macasaet said.

The SSS is committed to managing and minimizing the environmental impact of its operations. It has initiated several eco-friendly and cost-effective efforts in the past such as digitalizing its processes through its online portals, which not only provide members with simpler, faster, and more convenient modes of fulfilling their transactions but also reduce carbon footprint through paperless processing and strict compliance to green procurement.

From 2007 to 2009, the Department of Energy, under its National Energy Efficiency Program and Conservation Program in Government Buildings, recognized the SSS as one of the highest energy efficient government offices with a rating of 94 percent.