Govt urged to prioritize purchase of anti-ASF vax

With the resurgent outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) reportedly spreading across 460 municipalities in 54 provinces, a senior lawmaker on Tuesday proposed the declaration of a state of calamity in ASF-affected areas.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte said declaring a state of calamity is needed so the government can carry out emergency measures to stave off a feared scenario of dwindling pork supply, bigger imports and runaway retail prices in the months ahead.

ASF ‘scorecard’ clarification

The Department of Agriculture (DA), meanwhile, clarified that there are only 137 barangays infected by ASF nationwide, an official said on Tuesday.

“If you look at 137 barangays, over the total barangays nationwide that’s only .3 percent, if you’re looking into provinces that’s 25 percent, but we can not say the 21 provinces are all infected, only barangays,” DA Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez said.

“That’s why we are discouraging the use of provinces, just barangays so it’s more realistic,” he added.

Meanwhile, Palawan has remained free from ASF, even as the DA describes the outbreak as “a national concern.”

Data BAI, the DA said, showed that, 54 provinces and 460 municipalities are now affected by ASF.

Estoperez said they are constantly updating the President on the extent of the ASF outbreak in the country.

Contingency fund allotment

Villafuerte said a state of calamity will let the national government, for one, allocate a portion of its contingency funds for the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to quickly acquire anti-ASF vaccines for a nationwide immunization drive for the hogs of those in the piggery business, especially the backyard raisers who are still reeling from the earlier ASF outbreaks.

The former House deputy speaker for finance added a state of calamity would enable the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to scour for contingency funds for such an emergency purchase of anti-ASF vaccines, which the BAI can administer to domestic pigs starting this year.

“Amid the proposed initial rollout of vaccines this year, the DBM and BAI can then work on a regular budget plan that can be incorporated into next year’s General Appropriations Act [GAA], so the Bureau can continue this year’s vaccination drive in 2024,” said Villafuerte, whose province of CamSur is one of the ASF-affected 54 provinces in all of the country’s regions, with the exception of Metro Manila.

“The BAI needs to take emergency steps, topped by a nationwide vax drive against ASF, to prevent the current hog virus problem from taking a turn for the worse with the feared redux of supply shortages, bigger imports and another undue spike in pork prices like the one that happened in recent years—and that could further drive up the currently lingering elevated inflation,” he said.

“Preventing another upward spiral in pork prices in the retail market is the last thing we need at this time of continued elevated inflation, given how the runaway prices of such meat items after the ASF first resurfaced in the Philippines in 2019 had induced inflationary pressures that severely hurt Filipino consumers,” Villafuerte added.

He said the country’s economic managers have for months now been struggling to contain the lingering food supply and price woes that are in large part responsible for the stubborn elevated inflation, which, in turn, has affected the country’s post-pandemic growth prospects.