Govt lawyers pursue case vs Newsnet

THE Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) has asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to grant the plea of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) seeking the reversal of its August 16, 2022 decision that nullified the agency’s orders terminating the provisional authority of News and Entertainment Network Corp. Inc. (Newsnet) and lifted the cease and desist order (CDO) that it issued against the latter.

The plea was made by government lawyers in a 6-page “urgent manifestation” filed last April 4 before the CA’s Special Eleventh Division composed of Associate Justices Myra V. Garcia Fernandez, who wrote the decision, and Associate Justices Tita Marilyn B. Payoyo-Villordon and Emily R. Alino-Geluz.

A day before, the OSG also filed a motion before the CA’s Eighth Division seeking to set aside its decision issued in July 2020 that granted Newsnet’s petition for the issuance of a mandamus to compel the NTC to immediately implement the order issued by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on February 12, 2020.

In the said order, ARTA directed the NTC to automatically approve Newsnet’s application to operate interactive pay TV and multimedia services in the country.

The July 20, 2022, decision was written by Associate Justice Perpetua Susana T. Atal-Paño and concurred in by Associate Justices Ruben Reynaldo G. Roxas and Maximo M. De Leon.

The OSG Solicitor told the CA’s Special Eight Division that ARTA’s order has already been recalled in another resolution dated June 17, 2022.

The OSG further noted that Newsnet filed a motion for reconsideration of Arta’s recall order, which was denied on August 22, 2022, prompting it to elevate the matter before the Office of the President.

On March 31, 2023, the Office of the President, through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin dismissed Newsnet’s appeal. The two cases have not been consolidated by the CA. In its new manifestation before the CA’s Eleventh Division, the OSG pleaded to the justices to take judicial notice of the March 31, 2023 decision of the Office of the President (OP) in considering the plea of NTC.

The OSG said the OP decision, signed with authority from the President by Bersamin, the retired Chief Justice and now executive secretary, concluded that the expiration of Newsnet’s legislative franchise on August 9, 2021 rendered its appeal to enforce ARTA’s order dated February 12, 2020 moot and academic.

“In other words, [the OP] effectively ruled that a legislative franchise is necessary nay, a prerequisite to the commercial operation of radio transmitters and receivers, including LMDS [local multipoint distribution system] to deliver interactive pay television and multimedia services. Without a legislative franchise, petitioner (Newsnet) cannot be assigned a radio frequency,” the OSG said.

It pointed out that the OP’s decision is consistent with NTC’s position that the expiration of Newsnet legislative franchise disqualified it from operating any wireless service, including LMDS.