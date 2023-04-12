Government should consider mandatory drug testing in schools and the workplace

Given the myriad challenges he is currently facing, we are aware that DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has a lot on his plate at the moment. His most urgent challenge, we believe, is finding and punishing the mastermind of the biggest drug smuggling in the Philippines. Those responsible for sneaking into the country the P6.7 billion “shabu” that was seized in Manila last year should be put behind bars to show the government’s seriousness in its campaign against illegal drugs.

The DILG secretary believes many ranking police officials were involved in the case. “This is considered one of the biggest drug hauls. What is important is we pinpoint the mastermind but I am very disappointed. There are many police officers involved here and some are in high positions. I cannot just let this pass. I want them removed,” Abalos said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier said he will sustain the war on illegal drugs, but his administration will focus on preventing the use of banned substances and on rehabilitating drug addicts. His plan is to address the “upstream” of the problem, or the prevention side while crafting policies on rehabilitation and law enforcement.

As chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI), we support the President’s campaign against illegal drugs. It is every Filipino citizen’s duty to protect the youth from the ill effects of illegal drugs.

The community plays a big role in preventing drug addiction in our country. Substance abuse prevention programs work better when the community is actively involved. In a previous column I wrote—Public support needed to solve drug problem —I talked about a shabu laboratory inside the exclusive Greenhills Subdivision in San Juan City that was raided by authorities. The presence of a shabu laboratory in an exclusive subdivision showed that drug lords have become even more brazen with their illegal trade. The police raiding team seized P204 million worth of chemicals and equipment that could produce up to 30 kilos of shabu per week.

With the debilitating effect of every gram of shabu on users, imagine how many young Filipino lives would have been wasted if the shabu laboratory was not discovered. How long has the shabu laboratory been operating before it was raided? This was just one of the questions hounding us after the reported discovery of the shabu laboratory in Greenhills.

In my previous column, I also shared my thoughts on how to help save the country and the Filipino youth from the crippling effects of methamphetamine, and also how to help secure our streets and homes from drug-crazed criminals. My position has always been consistent: I agree with the idea of making drug testing a mandatory requirement at the workplace and schools. So long as the cost for testing will not be charged to the employees or the students, I see nothing wrong with the procedure.

Personally, I don’t see it as an intrusion on one’s privacy but a measure to ensure that the person sitting next to you at your workplace or in school is not a drug user or a drug dependent.

I recall my grade school years when we were all required to undergo a screening test for tuberculosis. TB at that time was a deadly disease that reached epidemic levels. And since the procedure was actually part of the measures to contain the spread of TB, all the parents consented to the procedure.

I am, therefore, surprised why critics of the government’s anti-drug campaign are against the mandatory drug testing in schools and at the workplace. Most if not all of them claim anyway that drug users are sick people who need professional help.

On the same premise as the TB screening procedure, which is to contain the spread of the deadly bacteria that attack the lungs, I am bewildered why some critics of the government’s anti-drug campaign are against the mandatory drug testing at schools and at the workplace. We all want to live in a drug-free environment.

I have been urging barangay officials and homeowners associations, especially those in the exclusive enclaves, to closely monitor the activities of the residents in their jurisdiction, and to allow inspections whenever necessary, in accordance, of course, with the procedures allowed by law.

President Marcos has a new way to fight illegal drugs. And it would do well for authorities to consider mandatory drug testing in schools and at the workplace as a component of government’s campaign against illegal drugs. I know this is a sensitive and controversial issue. But we need to do what needs to be done to eradicate the plague of drug addiction in our communities.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.