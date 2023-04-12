Globe seeks more timefor registration of SIMs

GLOBE Telecom Inc. (PSE: GLO) wants the government to extend the SIM (subscriber identity module) card registration process as less than half of its total mobile users have done so.

As of April 11, GLO said it has registered 27.85 million subscribers in its network, representing about 32 percent of its total mobile customer base. With just two weeks to go before the April 26 deadline, GLO has yet to reach at least 50 percent of total registrations.

The Ayala-led firm said this is despite its digital posts, in-app notifications, use of traditional media, face-to-face communications and instructional videos to drive urgency to register their SIMs.

“Despite these efforts, we have seen a low registration count primarily due to the lack of valid government IDs and challenged digital literacy. Given these issues, we appeal to the government to extend the SIM registration process to give our customers more time to get their required government IDs and input the required information on our site,” a statement from the telecommunications company (telco) said.

Moreover, GLO appealed to the government to allow mobile phone users to allow alternative forms of identification company ID cards, school ID cards and barangay certificates for those who do not have a valid government-issued IDs.

Likewise, it appealed to allow conditional registration to allow individuals to continue using their telecommunication services while they work to obtain a valid ID within a reasonable period. They can either have a post-verification or update their details once they have the appropriate government ID, the telco said.

GLO also proposed that some government offices be utilized as hubs for SIM registration through volunteers and employees of local government units, complemented by ID issuance services.

“Failure to register SIMs would result in deactivation and will be very disruptive to our customers, as their basic right to communication will be curtailed. This will impact several aspects of their daily life including banking (ayuda is distributed via e-wallets), e-commerce, transportation (ride-hailing apps, food delivery, etc.), healthcare, education (online learning), entertainment and more,” GLO said.

The cellualr firm said it is working closely with the National Telecommunications Commission, relevant government agencies and other stakeholders in ensuring that it register as many subscribers as possible before the deadline.