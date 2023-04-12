Ex-NegOr gov Teves meets with DOJ chief, says ‘he just wants to live in peace’

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday revealed that he had met with former Negros Oriental Gov. Pryde Henry Teves before the Holy Week break to debunk allegations he may be involved in the March 4 killing of Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others.

During their meeting witnessed by several of his staff members at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Remulla said the former governor merely repeated his public statements about his execution of a waiver to prove his innocence.

Teves’ waiver covers his bank accounts, phone records and emails.

“Actually, he’s in the process of trying to clear his name that he was not involved…He was not involved in this incident. He had no idea this was going to happen and that he just wants to live in peace,” Teves said.

Teves’ elder brother Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves has been tagged by Remulla as one of the masterminds in the Degamo slay case, even as investigators have yet to file a formal case against him.

Remulla earlier said the lawmaker served as the “executive producer” in the Degamo slay, as he was the one who allegedly financed the implementation of the plot to kill Degamo.

The younger Teves has been charged by the Philippine National Police with illegal possession of firearms and explosives before the DOJ in connection with the seizure of cache of firearms, ammunition and explosive materials found last month from his 5-hectare property used as a sugar mill in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental.

The raid and the subsequent filing of criminal charges against him was an offshoot of the Degamo killing.

“Well, actually, we discussed some of the matters at length but of course we try to avoid matters that would in any way compromise our position or his position because he was in the presence of his [legal] counsel. Attorney Raymond Fortun was with him…,” Remulla told reporters when asked if the younger Teves offered any information about the Degamo case.

When asked if there is evidence that would link the younger Teves in the Degamo killing, Remulla said, “I don’t think that I should comment on that because it is what it is. How the facts stand, how the testimonies stand will link everybody concerned to the crime.”

Meanwhile, Remulla said the elder Teves has remained in Cambodia despite appeals for him to return the country and face the accusations against him in connection with the Degamo case and several other killings in his home province.

“I think he’s still in Cambodia. I think he’s still there,” Remulla said.

The lawmaker, who has denied any involvement in the Degamo killing, went to the United States last February 28 to undergo stem cell treatment and was supposed to return to the country on March 9.

However, Teves expressed apprehension to return to the country due to alleged threats to his life after being linked to the Degamo killing.

This prompted the House of Representative to impose a 60-day suspension against him due to his failure to comply with the ultimatum for his return.

Teves was given two deadlines to report to the House, the first deadline was on March 15 and then a 24-hour ultimatum issued last March 20.

The Teveses are known political rivals of Degamo.

The younger Teves lost his petition filed before the Supreme Court to reverse the September 1, 2022 ruling of the Commission on Elections, which declared a certain Grego Ruel Degamo as a nuisance candidate in the gubernatorial race in Negros Oriental in the last May 2022 elections.

As a result, the poll body ordered that the 49,953 votes obtained by Grego be credited in favor of Degamo, bringing the latter’s total votes to 331,727.

Subsequently, the Comelec annulled Teves’ proclamation as provincial governor since his total votes of 301,000 was lower than Degamo’s votes.