Given the myriad challenges he is currently facing, we are aware that DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has a lot on his plate at the moment. His most urgent challenge, we believe, is finding and punishing the mastermind of the biggest drug smuggling in the Philippines. Those responsible for sneaking into the country the P6.7 billion “shabu” that was seized in Manila last year should be put behind bars to show the government’s seriousness in its campaign against illegal drugs.