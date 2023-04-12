Donaire fights again at 40

NONITO “THE FILIPINO FLASH” DONAIRE fights Mexico’s Alejandro Santiago Barrios with two goals—the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight crown and keep the record—as the oldest 118-lb champion at 40 years old.

The fight will either be in Las Vegas or Los Angeles sometime in July.

The native of Talibon in Bohol last fought in July last year and lost his WBC bantamweight belt to undefeated Japanese world champion Naoya Inoue via fourth round knockout in Japan.

“For every setback, it always propels me to become better so I feel so much stronger, so much better and so much disciplined,” Donaire told BusinessMirror via internet call on Wednesday. “I’m very excited for the next one against Alejandro Santiago Barrios.”

Donaire’s wife, trainer and manager Rachelle said Donaire remained in competitive form since his loss to Inoue, who also defeated the Filipino in their 2019 fight by unanimous decision.

“That’s the energy and it’s the joy of what I can bring inside the ring. I’m always disciplined,” said Donaire, who previously trained at the Omega Gym in Cebu City before returning to the US.

Donaire has a 42-7 win-loss record with 28 knockouts and has previously held world titles in the flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

He was in town to receive an Award of Distinction during the 23rd Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing Awards Banquet of Champions.

Donaire faces a 27-year-old Barrios who packs a 27-3-5 win-loss-draw record with 14 knockouts but still without a world title.