DOLE to hold job fairs, extend aid on Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will hold nationwide job fairs and Kadiwa events for its May 1, Labor Day, celebration next month.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department disclosed the said activities for its Labor Day celebration this year, which carry the theme “Pabahay, Bilihing Abot-Presyo, Benepisyo ng Matatag na Trabaho Para sa Manggagawang Pilipino,” will be conducted in 16 regional sites.

Various SM and Robinson’s malls nationwide would host the traditional simultaneous job fairs.

“This early, the Department is encouraging jobseekers to be ready with their application requirements, such as resume or curriculum vitae, certificate of employment for those formerly employed, diploma, and transcript of records,” DOLE said.

Kadiwa activities will also be held in the said sites to allow Labor Day participants to have access to affordable basic necessities.

The Kadiwa program is a joint initiative of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to allow agriculture suppliers to directly sell their products to consumers without trader intermediaries.

DOLE said it would also be conducting the simultaneous nationwide payout of assistance/salaries to beneficiaries of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and Government Internship Program (GIP) during the Labor Day celebration.

The launch of the National Labor and Employment road map, which was initially expected to be among the highlights of DOLE’s Labor Day celebration, may now be deferred to a later date.

“The National Labor and Employment [road map] will still be subjected to further consultation and high level round table discussion this month. So it might not be completed by May 1 as the results of the Luzon-Visayas and Mindanao consultation will have to be consolidated,” Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesmsa told the BusinessMirror in a text message.

The road map will contain the targets and priority initiatives of DOLE in line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-20238.