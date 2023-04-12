CEMEX Philippines reaches milestone in CO2 reduction

CEMEX Philippines (CHP) achieved a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions generated by its two cement subsidiaries, Solid Cement Corporation and APO Cement Corporation, from 1990-2022. Based on public declarations, this is the highest CO2 emissions reduction in the industry, establishing CEMEX’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations through its Future in Action program.

From 2020 to 2022 alone, CHP reduced 18% of its net CO2 emissions, representing 36% of the total CO2 reduction since 1990, demonstrating the company’s accelerated efforts to further reduce its cement operations emissions.

“This milestone CO2 reduction was possible because of our team’s high commitment to achieve net zero. We are on track to meet our ambition of less than 430kg of net CO2 per ton of cement by 2030 and deliver net-zero CO2 concrete by 2050,” commented Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines President, and CEO.

“We have implemented various projects to help us reach our 2030 and 2050 targets. We are challenged but confident that we can reach up to a 67% reduction by 2030 as we continue to increase the use of alternative fuels and decarbonated raw materials and reduce our clinker factor. We will also focus more on using clean energy in our cement operations and pay more attention to water usage in the cement production process,” said Santiago Ortiz, CEMEX Philippines Vice President for Operations.

“The targets that our company has set are the most ambitious in the industry, but with close collaboration and commitment of all our teams, we will meet our targets. We will be a net-zero CO2 company by 2050 and will communicate to our stakeholders our progress towards becoming Net-Zero,” said Atty. Christer Gaudiano, CEMEX Philippines Director for Sustainability, Risk Management, and Public Affairs.

CEMEX Philippines has been making significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint with the investments made in Waste Heat Recovery facilities in Solid and APO Cement Plants that increased the use of clean energy in its operations.

CEMEX Philippines is also leading the industry in the production of low-carbon cement products, such as APO and Rizal Portland and APO and Rizal High Strength, which are categorized as Vertua products with a CO2 footprint reduction of at least 25% for its Vertua Plus line and more than 40% for its Vertua Ultra category, making it the most sustainable cement in the Philippines.

CEMEX’s Future in Action program recognizes that the opportunity for reducing emissions is not limited to the production process but to the entire life cycle of our products and transforming the industry’s value chain. Future in Action focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company.