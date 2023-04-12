Cebuana Lhuillier Bank reopens Nasugbu branch, now closer to MSMEs

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank (CLB), the banking arm of PJ Lhuillier, Inc., reopened its Nasugbu branch in a more central location that is more accessible to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The momentous event was graced by Cebuana Lhuillier Senior Executive Vice President Philippe Andre Lhuillier, CLB President Dennis Valdes, CLB Vice President Jimmy Ang, CLB Board Directors Ma. Rhodora Bañares and Andrew David Alcid, and Nasugbu Vice Mayor Mildred Belo-Sanchez.

Through the bank’s tireless efforts, CLB has grown exponentially from being a small rural bank in Cavite to one of the most innovative names in the banking industry. CLB is also set to expand and open more branches around the Philippines this year.