Cebuana Lhuillier Bank reopens Nasugbu branch, now closer to MSMEs

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023
1 minute read
Bringing accessibility to MSMEs (From left to right – first row; center) Cebuana Lhuillier Bank (CLB) President Dennis Valdes and Cebuana Lhuillier Senior Executive Vice President Philippe Andre Lhuillier, together with the CLB Team during the branch opening.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank (CLB), the banking arm of PJ Lhuillier, Inc., reopened its Nasugbu branch in a more central location that is more accessible to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The momentous event was graced by Cebuana Lhuillier Senior Executive Vice President Philippe Andre Lhuillier, CLB President Dennis Valdes, CLB Vice President Jimmy Ang, CLB Board Directors Ma. Rhodora Bañares and Andrew David Alcid, and Nasugbu Vice Mayor Mildred Belo-Sanchez.

Through the bank’s tireless efforts, CLB has grown exponentially from being a small rural bank in Cavite to one of the most innovative names in the banking industry. CLB is also set to expand and open more branches around the Philippines this year.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

CEMEX Philippines reaches milestone in CO2 reduction

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023
Next Article

Build your Luxurious Glam home interior with Wilcon

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

CEMEX Philippines reaches milestone in CO2 reduction

CEMEX Philippines (CHP) achieved a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions generated by its two cement subsidiaries, Solid Cement Corporation and APO Cement Corporation, from 1990-2022. Based on public declarations, this is the highest CO2 emissions reduction in the industry, establishing CEMEX’s commitment to decarbonizing its operations through its Future in Action program.

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Canadian Embassy ties with FinTech Alliance.PH to elevate Filipino FinTech in global scene

FinTech Alliance.ph, the Philippines’ premier digital trade organization, which is composed of startups and unicorns that account for over 90% of digital-initiated transactions volume in the country, has teamed up with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to showcase the Filipino fintech talent at upcoming global events including AsiaTech x Singapore (ATxSG) and Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) happening in Singapore, and Collision 2023 that will take place in Toronto, Canada.

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023