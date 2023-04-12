Carousell Property Awards 2022 recognizes the country’s finest real-estate developers

Carousell Philippines, the leading online multi-category classifieds marketplace in the country, has recently brought together some of the country’s top real-estate developers to recognize their tireless efforts to meet the housing demands of Filipinos at the Carousell Property Awards 2022.

Now on its second year, the Carousell Property Awards 2022 aims to honor the notable and pioneering real-estate developers and bank for foreclosed properties in the Philippines and their noteworthy developments in the past year across 14 award categories.

“Carousell provides every kind of home for every kind of Filipino with the widest variety at the best prices. The previous year was an inspiring time for the real-estate industry as we’ve seen how developers were quick to adjust to the current housing trends and address new needs and demands of home buyers. That is why it is only fitting that we recognize their efforts in joining us to fulfill the dream homes of many Filipinos,” said Carousell Philippines’ country representative Shine Resurreccion.

This year, SM Development Corporation (SMDC) was a big winner as it bagged six awards, namely, Best Developer in various categories: Philippines, Metro Manila, and Building Sustainable Communities. SMDC’s Hill Residences was named Best Affordable Condominium, Charm Residences was awarded Best Mid-Range Condominium while Sail Residences took home Best High-End Condominium award. Likewise, in Luzon, Suntrust Properties was also named this year’s Best Developer.

The second big winner of the awarding event was Pinevale by Crown Asia who took home two awards: Best Development in Innovative Condominium Property and Best Development Value for Investment (Tagaytay–Pinevale).

Other awardees also include Laguna Technopark by Ayala Land Logistics who was recognized as Best Leading Industrial Development; Buena Mano was chosen as the Highly Recommended Bank in Foreclosed Property; Sales Rain was the Highly Recommended Development in Serviced Offices in the Philippines; Eton Properties’ Blake Tower is the Best Mixed Used Development. And lastly, U Home was granted Best Development Value for Investment.

Carousell Property offers over 120,000 sale and rental listings from both developers and direct home owners across almost 500 cities and suburbs across the country that you can search for in the comfort of your home. The platform also curates complementary categories such as furniture and moving services, so you can find all that you need in one app.

To know more about Carousell, visit https://www.carousell.ph/