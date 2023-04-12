Canadian Embassy ties with FinTech Alliance.PH to elevate Filipino FinTech in global scene

FinTech Alliance.ph, the Philippines’ premier digital trade organization, which is composed of startups and unicorns that account for over 90% of digital-initiated transactions volume in the country, has teamed up with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to showcase the Filipino fintech talent at upcoming global events including AsiaTech x Singapore (ATxSG) and Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) happening in Singapore, and Collision 2023 that will take place in Toronto, Canada.

This collaboration aims to promote excellence, ingenuity, and diligence of the Filipino FinTech players on the world stage by connecting them with global partners for cross-border digital technologies and services, including e-commerce payments and remittances for expertise building, knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and investment stimulation. The Embassy of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service in the Philippines will be facilitating business-to-business meetings between Filipino FinTech players and Canadian companies exhibiting in these events.

“This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our collective strengths and expertise as FIlipino FinTech players, and bring innovative financial solutions to the global stage. Through this collaboration, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem for FinTech innovation, and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the Philippines,” said Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman, Fintech Alliance.ph.

“The Canadian FinTech ecosystem is highly competitive and is home to over 850 companies and several financial hubs, the largest being Toronto. This collaboration would open opportunities for Canadian FinTech players to connect and do business with key partners in the fast growing economy of the Philippines, as well as foster and sustain a successful FinTech innovation ecosystem,” said Guy Boileau, Senior Trade Commissioner of the Embassy of Canada.

AsiaTech x Singapore is the gateway to the world’s fastest growing digital economy and leading platform where the international tech and enterprise communities congregate for conversations and networking that set the agenda for key tech trends, governance and innovation impacting businesses and society in the region. This year’s conference will happen in Singapore.

The Singapore Fintech Festival brings together the global FinTech community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the development of financial services, public policy, and technology. As the world’s largest FinTech festival, last year’s edition brought together over 62,000 participants from 115 countries. SFF is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Elevandi, and Constellar and in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore.

Collision 2023, North America’s fastest growing tech conference dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech”, will feature sessions that gather tech experts, cultural icons and global policymakers, as well as interactive Q&As, masterclasses, roundtables and speaker experiences.