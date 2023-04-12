Canadian Embassy ties with FinTech Alliance.PH to elevate Filipino FinTech in global scene

byBMPlus
April 12, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

FinTech Alliance.ph, the Philippines’ premier digital trade organization, which is composed of startups and unicorns that account for over 90% of digital-initiated transactions volume in the country, has teamed up with the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to showcase the Filipino fintech talent at upcoming global events including AsiaTech x Singapore (ATxSG) and Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) happening in Singapore, and Collision 2023 that will take place in Toronto, Canada.

This collaboration aims to promote excellence, ingenuity, and diligence of the Filipino FinTech players on the world stage by connecting them with global partners for cross-border digital technologies and services, including e-commerce payments and remittances for expertise building, knowledge exchange, technical assistance, and investment stimulation. The Embassy of Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service in the Philippines will be facilitating business-to-business meetings between Filipino FinTech players and Canadian companies exhibiting in these events.

“This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our collective strengths and expertise as FIlipino FinTech players, and bring innovative financial solutions to the global stage. Through this collaboration, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem for FinTech innovation, and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the Philippines,” said Lito Villanueva, Founding Chairman, Fintech Alliance.ph.

“The Canadian FinTech ecosystem is highly competitive and is home to over 850 companies and several financial hubs, the largest being Toronto. This collaboration would open opportunities for Canadian FinTech players to connect and do business with key partners in the fast growing economy of the Philippines, as well as foster and sustain a successful FinTech innovation ecosystem,” said Guy Boileau, Senior Trade Commissioner of the Embassy of Canada.

AsiaTech x Singapore is the gateway to the world’s fastest growing digital economy and leading platform where the international tech and enterprise communities congregate for conversations and networking that set the agenda for key tech trends, governance and innovation impacting businesses and society in the region. This year’s conference will happen in Singapore.

The Singapore Fintech Festival brings together the global FinTech community to engage, connect, and collaborate on issues relating to the development of financial services, public policy, and technology. As the world’s largest FinTech festival, last year’s edition brought together over 62,000 participants from 115 countries. SFF is organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Elevandi, and Constellar and in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore.

Collision 2023, North America’s fastest growing tech conference dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech”, will feature sessions that gather tech experts, cultural icons and global policymakers, as well as interactive Q&As, masterclasses, roundtables and speaker experiences.

0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
Total
1
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

January FDI inflows fall to $448M

byCai U. Ordinario
April 12, 2023
Next Article

US, PHL hold largest war drills near disputed waters

byJim Gomez / The Associated Press
April 12, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Hann Reserve signs P9B loan for phase one development 

Hann Philippines, Inc. has signed a PHP 9-billion syndicated term loan agreement with Asia United Bank Corporation (AUB) and Union Bank of the Philippines to partially finance the ongoing construction and development of Hann Reserve, its master-planned mixed-use integrated lifestyle resort development in New Clark City, Tarlac.

byBMPlus
April 11, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Genesis Universe unveils exciting features for gamers

Genesis Universe took the gaming world by storm with its recent launch held at the Golden Ballroom of Okada Manila. Attendees were treated to a range of impressive features and performances that showcased the gaming platform’s unique selling points.

byBMPlus
April 11, 2023