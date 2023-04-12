Benildeans among awardees of Italian Embassy in PHL’s Italian Design Day

byBusinessMirror
April 12, 2023
2 minute read
From left: Multidisciplinary designer Ilaria Bianchi; multi-awarded Italian architect and Italpinas Development Corp. executive chairman and CEO Romolo V. Nati; and Filipino fashion design and merchandising expert, and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Fashion Design and Merchandising educator and former chairman Christine Cheryl Benet. From left: Ambassador of Italy to the Philippines H.E. Marco Clemente; Cheryl Benet; and HomeStudio Inc. founder Grant Lim.
Educators and alumni from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) were recognized during the recent Italian Design Day (IDD) 2023, wherein the Embassy of Italy in Manila lauded the contributions of 23 Filipino architects and designers in championing local values, craftsmanship and sustainability on par with international standards.

The annual event was launched in 2017 by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture. This year’s edition was conducted in collaboration with Italian luxury furniture brand HomeStudio Inc. headed by its founder Grant Lim and the Philippine Italian Association.

Ambassador of Italy to the Philippines H.E. Marco Clemente led the awarding ceremony as he hailed industry experts as masters in their respective fields.

For the Education category, Council of Interior Design Educators President and University of the Philippines Diliman College of Home Economics Interior Design Professor Racquel Florendo and Philippine Schools of Architecture Association Head and University of Santo Tomas College of Architecture Associate Professor Chona Ponce were recognized for facilitating growth and upholding high standards for students as future design movers.

The Filipino Architecture Awards were granted to Royal Pineda, principal architect of Royal Pineda+; and Jason Buensalido, principal architect and chief design ambassador of Buensalido Architects, for capturing Filipino culture and identity in modern architecture.

The Urban and Landscape Planning bracket was bestowed to PGAA Creative Design Principal Paulo Alcazaren, WTA Architecture and Design Studio Principal Architect William Ti Jr. and Archion Architects Principal and Managing Partner Dan Lichauco. The trio were commended for planning spaces that improve people’s quality of life, their respect to the environment, and preserving heritage. Meanwhile, Lichauco is the man behind The Atrium @ Benilde, a 10-story PWD-ready environmental forced air structure.

These were among the creatives recognized at the annual event.

The celebration likewise included masterclasses dedicated to interior and product design, architecture and fashion. It featured Milan-based multidisciplinary designer Ilaria Bianchi, plus Italian architect and Italpinas Development Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO Romolo Nati.

It likewise headlined Filipino fashion design and merchandising expert, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Consultant for the Creative Industry Sector Roadmap and DLS-CSB FDM educator and former chair Christine Cheryl Benet.

Author
BusinessMirror

