ACEN, partners seal financing deal for wind project in Laos

byLenie Lectura
April 12, 2023
ACEN Corp. and its partners in the 600-megawatt (MW) wind power project in Laos have signed a financial agreement for the Monsoon Wind Farm and 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission line.

ACEN said in a disclosure last Tuesday that its subsidiary, ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd., signed the financing documents for the non-recourse project financing for the first wind power project in Lao PDR.

The project cost is close to $1 billion and ACEN Renewables’s economic stake is about 24 percent.

The Monsoon Wind project is a partnership with ACEN, BCPG Public Company Ltd., Impact Electrons Siam Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., SMP Consultation Sole Co. Ltd. and STP&I Public Co. Ltd.

The project will be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank as lead arranger, the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Japan International Corp. Agency, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Kasikornbank, and Siam Commercial Bank.

The Monsoon Wind power project is expected to achieve commercial operations before the end of 2025. It is the first cross-border wind project in Southeast Asia. The electricity to be generated from it will be sold to Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Under the 25-year power purchase agreement, the electricity will be sold to Vietnam Electricity (EVN) through the 500 kV transmission line that will be built in the Sekong and Attapeu provinces located in southeastern provinces of the Lao PDR.

De-carbonization goal

Monsoon Wind is one of the key projects in the Vietnamese government’s electricity development plan. It is expected to alleviate the electricity supply-demand challenges in Vietnam, while the country pushes through with their de-carbonization goal. The project aims to help strengthen the connectivity in the ASEAN region through the provision of cross-border electricity sales.

The Lao government, ACEN said, will benefit from the project through revenue from royalty fees and other sources based on the concession agreement.

The project will also bring green energy jobs with the construction of the 600 MW wind power and during its operation.

“Vietnam has significantly scaled up solar and wind over the last few years which made it an ideal place for sustainable investments. Power demand in the country is recovering strong post-COVID, and the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between Laos and Vietnam unlocks a new avenue of providing more power to Vietnam while serving as a catalyst for more cross-border power sharing in the region,” said ACEN International chief executive officer Patrice Clause.

ACEN has become a primary mover in Vietnam, whose tariff system for renewable energy makes it a priority market for the company. ACEN has been building solar and wind projects in Vietnam since 2017 and owns a total of 637 MW of attributable capacity.

Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

