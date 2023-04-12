8 of 10 Pinoys back ROTC at college level–survey

The continued implementation of the mandatory Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at college level was backed by “nearly eight of 10 Filipinos” in a recent survey.

Conducted by Pulse Asia, adult Filipino respondents were asked if they are in favor of implementing ROTC at the tertiary level in the survey conducted from March 15 to 19 this year.

The survey results recorded 78 percent of respondents nationwide support mandatory ROTC in college, 13 percent disagree, 8 percent cannot say whether they agree or disagree, while the rest say they do not have enough knowledge to give an opinion on the issue.

It also showed an overwhelming majority of respondents in the National Capital Region (77 percent), Balance Luzon (72 percent), Visayas (80 percent), and Mindanao (92 percent) in favor of the implementation of ROTC in college.

The survey likewise affirmed there is also “a broad support for ROTC in college across socioeconomic classes,” noting that results of the survey further showed that 81 percent of respondents from both Classes A, B, C and E and 78 percent from Class D say that they are in favor of mandatory ROTC in college.

It was noted that one of the top reasons for supporting mandatory ROTC is the belief that it would make young people learn discipline and responsibility (at 71 percent), while those who favor the proposal also believe that it will prepare students to defend the country (60 percent) and teach them leadership skills (59 percent).

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian viewed it as “a clear message” from our countrymen supporting the return of ROTC at college level.

“Malinaw ang boses ng ating mga kababayan sa pagsuporta sa pagbabalik ng ROTC sa kolehiyo,” said Gatchalian, a co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2034 or the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Act.

He added: “Kaya naman patuloy nating isusulong ang ating panukalang muling magkaroon ng ROTC sa kolehiyo hanggang sa maisabatas ito. Sa pamamagitan ng ROTC, maituturo natin sa mga kabataan ang disiplina, pagmamahal sa bayan, at kahandaang tumulong lalo na sa panahon ng mga sakuna,” the senator added.

It was noted, however, that those who are not in favor of mandatory ROTC believe it will only increase cases of abuse, harassment, and hazing (75 percent). They also believe that it will waste the time of youth which should be spent on studying (56 percent) and that it will only become an instrument of power for leaders and officers (44 percent).

Still, Gatchalian assured that the proposed measure has safeguards, citing for one, a provision for Grievance Board that will be established in every ROTC unit to receive complaints or motu proprio conduct investigations on any complaint or allegation of abuse, violence, or corruption.

At the same time, the proposed Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Act seeks to institutionalize the mandatory Basic ROTC Program in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) for all students enrolled in not less than two-year undergraduate degree, diploma, or certificate programs.