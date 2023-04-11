WHERE HEROES REST

A bird rests on a tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where some of the World War II defenders of Bataan and Corregidor were laid to rest as the country commemorates the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on April 10, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who attended a ceremony at Mount Samat in Bataan, said, “Our most important triumph, though, was that we kept on fighting and that we never lost hope.

For although we lost the battle, the Fall of Bataan marked the beginning of the Filipinos’ resurgence as a fighting force to defend and to take back the land of their forefathers.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





