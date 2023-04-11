WHERE HEROES REST

byBusinessMirror
April 11, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

A bird rests on a tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, where some of the World War II defenders of Bataan and Corregidor were laid to rest as the country commemorates the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on April 10, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who attended a ceremony at Mount Samat in Bataan, said, “Our most important triumph, though, was that we kept on fighting and that we never lost hope.

For although we lost the battle, the Fall of Bataan marked the beginning of the Filipinos’ resurgence as a fighting force to defend and to take back the land of their forefathers.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes



Nonie Reyes
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BI chief suspects complicity of some of airline personnel in human trafficking at Naia

byJoel R. San Juan
April 11, 2023
Next Article

‘POGOs can operate in controlled areas’

byButch Fernandez
April 11, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Philippines tries to bring back small fish key to rural diet

TANAUAN, Leyte—The Philippines, a nation made up of thousands of islands, is home to about 1.6 million people who work in fisheries, and the majority of those fishers are small-scale harvesters who collectively catch almost half of the nation’s fish.

by
April 11, 2023

As ASF soars and pork shortage looms, vaxx pushed

A GROUP of farmers blames what it called the unlimited and untested importation of pork into the Philippines for the continued spread of African swine fever (ASF) in the country,  with the surge sparking fears of a pork shortage. This has prompted  a senior lawmaker on Monday to urge the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to consider  a nationwide immunization drive to contain the killer pig disease.

byJovee Marie de la Cruz and Raadee S. Sausa
April 11, 2023