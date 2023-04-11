The unwavering faith of Amy Austria

by Ricky Gallardo
April 11, 2023
3 minute read
Amy Austria
Easter is always a happy time for Amy Austria who has been a wonderful living testimony of God’s love and grace for many years now.

“It has always been a symbol of hope and renewal. I am happy to share the joys and blessings of Easter with so many people in the world who have, like me, experienced the unconditional love, immeasurable forgiveness and overwhelming grace of God,” she said.

Austria, like many in local show business, had her share of dark and wasted years.  “For six years, I was trying so hard to get rid of drugs in my life—to no avail.  Until I joined a retreat for three days, where I prayed so hard for God to take away this big thorn in my life, which He did, and my life instantly had a complete turnaround.”

She added, “Everything was smooth after. It felt like instant liberation. Many good things happened, many good people came into my life too. I got back the drive to act in front of the cameras again, I saw the beauty in all of God’s creations again, I started to see the good in people and situations. It was a complete reversal of life.”

The esteemed actress also had the very important support system she needed after her complete surrender to God. She had friends from the industry who stood by her all those years, among them Christopher de Leon, Sandy Andolong, Gina Alajar, Lorna Tolentino, Isabel Rivas, Laurice Guillen, Tirso Cruz III and his wife Lynn Ynchausti, and the late fashion designer-actor Fanny Serrano.

Special mention goes to the man of Austria’s life, her husband Duke Ventura, who has stood by her through thick and thin. Despite being in the business world, Ventura is well-loved in showbiz circles because of his kindness, generosity and jovial spirit. He would quietly help people in need, be they friends of his wife or total strangers in dire need. “Duke is the greatest blessing in my life and I’m forever thankful that God gave him to me,” Austria enthused.

The actress always reminds herself to be healthy—in mind, body and spirit. “I exercise, and watch what I eat. I do not deprive myself of what I want to eat, but always in moderation. I pray and meditate. I make sure to have my personal quiet time too. I also do zumba.”

It is when she is in their lovely family getaway in Lobo, Batangas, that Austria is at peace the most. “I simply love the sea. It is calming and I get to appreciate God’s creations more—the sunrise, the sunset, the sound of the waves, the birds, the trees, the marine life, ang ganda-ganda!”

Austria is back on television after years of being away. She is part of the main cast of GMA’s Hearts on Ice, and she admitted that the role is something that challenges her every time she steps on the set. “My character is an angry woman because of many past experiences and anger is an emotion that I do not welcome in my life. I am the opposite of an angry person, I am just chill and quiet in real life, so I always need to internalize and get into my character.”

It has been a long and colorful journey for Austria, from the 14-year-old Esmeralda Tuazon who just accompanied her mother in 1976 to watch a movie shoot of Fernando Poe, Jr. in Avenida, Rizal, but was cancelled last minute, and she ended up in a movie production office and was eventually cast in the movie Bitayin si Baby Ama, starring Rudy Fernandez.

Now 61, Austria, whose acting prowess soared in films like Brutal, Langis at Tubig, Hinugot sa Langit, Jaguar, Aliw, Tondo Girl and Bubbles: Ativan Gang, continues to inspire with her competence and consistency at work, her simple and gracious lifestyle, and her unwavering faith.

Author
Ricky Gallardo
With more than 20 years as a lifestyle and entertainment journalist, Ricky Gallardo is also a businessman. Equipped with decades of advertising experience, his interests include arts, cinema, fitness and communications.

