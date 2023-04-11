All countries and peoples are changing rapidly—as the market economy, democratic politics, and the international millennial’s culture spread all over the world, in the process called “globalization.” American management thinker Peter Drucker described this emerging social organization as the “Knowledge Society.” By this, Drucker meant that—in our world today —knowledge has become the basic human resource.

Nowadays, value is created not so much by capitalists, workers, and natural resources, as by productivity and innovation—both of which are the application of knowledge to work. Today, value is created primarily by intelligence—creativity —and inventiveness. The new tribe are “knowledge workers”—individuals who know how to allocate knowledge to productive use.

And, for both individuals and nations, education—the systematic acquisition of knowledge—has become the ultimate ladder to opportunity!

Globalization will speed up the flow of technical and scientific knowledge from the developed to the less-developed countries. Education must work to close the gap in learning between those two types of countries.

In other words, globalization will intensify and broaden every country’s need to educate all its people. No longer will it suffice to educate a tiny elite that will then manage and direct the politics, the economy, and the culture of the many.

Development will require not only a corps of highly-skilled individuals capable of absorbing advance technology; it will also require a minimum of scientific literacy and technological skill; it will also need the setting of professional standards, the delineation of fields of expertise, and the organization of communities of knowledge.

Education can no longer afford to leave anybody behind. All young people—whether they go to college or not—will need a similar set of core competencies if they are to succeed in today’s labor markets.

If the Philippines were to survive in the ever-changing, fast moving, technology-driven world taking shape before our eyes, the country has to position itself strategically in this new economy. The end-effort must be to secure the Philippines’s place on the right side of the digital divide—the revolutions in communications, information, and computer technologies are creating.

This requires a work-class workforce, something that the ICT and creative industries have been asking for. And because knowledge has become the modern economy’s central resource, we must keep in mind continuous learning has become essential.

So swift is the generation and transmission of knowledge that learning has become a life-long process for every one of us.

I am fully aware that you will not accept the write-up on the Knowledge Society without at least some indications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Let me focus on an exciting development called Predictive Analytics, which is a consequence of data management which we and our companies have no choice but to do.

Predictive Analytics is the use of data and other tech tools like AI and ML to predict future outcomes. Predictive analytics uses historical data to discover patterns and trends that predict future occurrences.

Currently, many industries are actively using predictive analytics, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, education, retail, cybersecurity, and agriculture. For example, predictive analytics can be used for everything from predicting business revenue to machine downtime.

As data science evolves, new methods of using data are taking hold. Now, organizations can use data proactively with predictive analytics.

How does predictive analytics help business?

Predictive analytics takes data analysis a step further. While basic data analysis can show us what happened and what to do about it, predictive analytics shows us what could happen and how we can intervene. Predictive analytics offers a wide range of benefits across industries, from manufacturing to cybersecurity.

Will you allow me to get away from the Knowledge Society without at least a few words about ChatGPT? Well, GPT-4 is an impressive reasoning engine—but it’s still only as good as the information we give it.

In conclusion, as mentioned above, in our world today—knowledge has become the basic human resource. Let’s all become devoted members of the knowledge society. Training our people is a need that we must address!

I hope you enjoyed this article; if you need assistance to fully engage in the knowledge society, contact me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com