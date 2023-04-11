Sen. Poe reminds authorities water shortage can be avoided

SEN. Grace Poe on Monday said the widespread water supply crisis hounding consumers could be avoided.

“The water crisis hounding Filipinos is avoidable if the correct policies are in place and are being implemented,” Poe, presiding chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said.

In a statement, Poe put in perspective that “the coming of El Niño is a predictable phenomenon,” that she reminded “should have kept water authorities and concessionaires on their toes to prepare for contingency measures.”

Instead, the lawmaker lamented, “We are confronted with the same old scenarios during this season of the year – dry taps, parched soil, below normal dam levels, long queues of pails.”

“While there are many water-related agencies,” Poe noted “there is a drought of common goals that would set clear directions and actions toward water security for all Filipinos.”

By this time, she added, “we expect the Water Resources Management Office to get its feet wet amid the water shortage being felt by households, businesses and the agriculture sector.”

For their part, Poe assured: “At the Senate, we will remain steadfast in pushing for the creation of the Department of Water Resources as a permanent body that will lead the comprehensive development and management of water resources to once and for all end our people’s perennial water woes.”