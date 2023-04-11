San Miguel to power firms: Build more BESS facilities

San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. is urging other power firms to follow its initiative and collectively build 5,000 megawatts (MW) of battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities all over the country.

SMC Global Power President Ramon S. Ang said the BESS facilities would support the peak supply requirements and achieve energy security in the coming years.

“SMC is building up to 1,000MW. We’re encouraging all the other power industry players to put up the rest of the 4,000MW,” Ang said.

He said the country needs roughly 5,000MW of battery energy storage capacity to support the electricity demand in between peak and off-peak hours.

“The country has a potential requirement of 5,000 MW, kaya lang ‘di naman tayo puwede lang magtayo niyan. Everybody will build. Why 5,000MW? Because about 13,000MW is the peak and off peak is about 9,000MW. The excess can be stored and use it during peak. That’s an additional 5,000MW to the 13,000MW that will total to 18,000MW. This will make our supply more stable and much cheaper with the blended cost.”

The 5,000MW BESS could bring down power rates by as much as P3 per kilowatt hour (kWh).

“After 1,000MW, you will see the impact but once 5,000MW is put up malaking tipid niyan, mga P3 per kwh,” added Ang.

San Miguel Global Power is expected to complete its 1,000MW BESS this year. It recently inaugurated a 50MW BESS facility in Limay, Bataan. This is one of the 32 BESS facilities—with a combined capacity of 1,000MW–that the company has been building and targeting to complete by December this year.

Ang said this is the first of its kind in the Philippines, and one of the largest integrated grid-scale battery energy storage projects in the world.

With BESS providing a significant portion of peak supply, existing baseload plants can run continuously and operate more efficiently, resulting in lower electricity costs for Filipino consumers.

“Equally important, our facilities can support the integration of over 5,000 MW of renewable power sources into the grid. They can store excess energy from traditional and renewable sources during periods of low demand and release it back into the grid when demand increases.

The solution that we need to help address our most pressing energy concerns, is already at our doorstep,” Ang said.

He said the BESS has a lifespan of 15 years and cost around $500,000 per MW hour, which is cheaper compared to the construction cost of a power plant at $2 to $3 million per MW.

“BESS takes around 12 months to build unlike power plants that could take five years to build. This is a game-changing technology and everybody will jump into it already.”