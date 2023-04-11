Rep. Duterte pushes stablishment of separate Tesda office in Davao City

TO enable more people in Mindanao to access better job opportunities through technical and vocational training, a lawmaker is pushing for the establishment of a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) office in Davao City.

With 182 barangays and a population of 1.78 million, Rep. Paolo Duterte said Davao City alone covers a large area that necessitates setting up a separate Tesda office to enable the agency to effectively deliver its services and fulfill its goal of providing “quality-assured and inclusive” technical and vocational education, Duterte said.

The current Tesda Provincial Office, which caters to the entire province of Davao del Sur, also covers Davao City.

Duterte proposed the establishment of a Tesda District Office in Davao City through House Bill (HB) 1756.

Establishing this separate Tesda office will provide “better and more focused technical-vocational education and training [TVET] for the people of Davao City,” which has the largest number of deliverables and scope of operations that comprises at least 60 percent of the agency’s regional targets, said Duterte, who represents the city’s 1st district.

Davao City currently has 113 registered private technical vocational institutions, and three public Tesda training institutions, with 504 registered programs/qualifications, and 33 accredited assessment centers with 224 accredited programs/qualifications.

Duterte earlier announced that his congressional office in Davao City is accepting scholarship applicants for various courses under the TESDA Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP), including Automotive Servicing NC I, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC I, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II, Health Care Services NC II, Computer Systems Servicing NC II and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II.

According to Duterte, the program forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand the reach of TVET to the grassroots and improve the employability of underprivileged Filipinos.