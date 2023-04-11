Rep. Duterte pushes stablishment of separate Tesda office in Davao City

byJovee Marie de la Cruz
April 11, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

TO enable more people in Mindanao to access better job opportunities through technical and vocational training, a lawmaker is pushing for the establishment of a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) office in Davao City.

With 182 barangays and a population of 1.78 million, Rep. Paolo Duterte said Davao City alone covers a large area that necessitates setting up a separate Tesda office to enable the agency to effectively deliver its services and fulfill its goal of providing “quality-assured and inclusive” technical and vocational education, Duterte said.

The current Tesda Provincial Office, which caters to the entire province of Davao del Sur, also covers Davao City.

Duterte proposed the establishment of a Tesda District Office in Davao City through House Bill (HB) 1756.

Establishing this separate Tesda office will provide “better and more focused technical-vocational education and training [TVET] for the people of Davao City,” which has the largest number of deliverables and scope of operations that comprises at least 60 percent of the agency’s regional targets, said Duterte, who represents the city’s 1st district.

Davao City currently has 113 registered private technical vocational institutions, and three public Tesda training institutions, with 504 registered programs/qualifications, and 33 accredited assessment centers with 224 accredited programs/qualifications.

Duterte earlier announced that his congressional office in Davao City is accepting scholarship applicants for various courses under the TESDA Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP), including Automotive Servicing NC I, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC I, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II, Health Care Services NC II, Computer Systems Servicing NC II and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II.

According to Duterte, the program forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to expand the reach of TVET to the grassroots and improve the employability of underprivileged Filipinos.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Jovee Marie de la Cruz
Jovee Marie Dela Cruz covers the House of Representatives for the BusinessMirror. Her beat may be political by nature, but most of her stories revolve around measures affecting the country's fiscal structure, economic standing and business climate. She earned her master's degree in communication from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines and obtained her political science degree from the Universidad de Manila.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

e-Wallet ubiquity spawned by Covid–study

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 11, 2023
Next Article

Farmers blame rice price hikes on government’s import policy

byRaadee S. Sausa
April 11, 2023

Related Posts

Column box-Integrity Initiative
Read more
3 minute read

The new tribe are ‘knowledge workers’

All countries and peoples are changing rapidly—as the market economy, democratic politics, and the international millennial’s culture spread all over the world, in the process called “globalization.”  American management thinker Peter Drucker described this emerging social organization as the “Knowledge Society.” By this, Drucker meant that—in our world today —knowledge has become the basic human resource.

byHenry J. Schumacher
April 11, 2023