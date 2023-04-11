Protecting the buying power of Filipinos

The benchmark index of international food commodity prices declined for the 12th consecutive month in March, driven by declines in world quotations for cereals and vegetable oils, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations reported on Friday.

The FAO Cereal Price Index declined 5.6 percent from February, with international wheat prices falling by 7.1 percent, pushed down by strong output in Australia, improved crop conditions in the European Union, high supplies from the Russian Federation and ongoing exports from Ukraine from its Black Sea ports. World maize prices fell by 4.6 percent, due partly to expectations of a record harvest in Brazil, while those of rice eased by 3.2 percent amid ongoing or imminent harvests in major exporting countries, including India, Vietnam and Thailand.

“While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security. This is particularly so in net food importing developing countries, with the situation aggravated by the depreciation of their currencies against the US dollar or the euro and mounting debt burden,” said FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero.

Food price inflation is still a serious concern in many countries because cheaper commodities are being offset by other costs like transportation, labor and energy. “In many developing countries that rely heavily on food imports, the situation has been worsened by local currency weakness,” Torero said.

In the Philippines, despite headline inflation slowing in March, local economists warned that the rise in core inflation could signal that prices may stay elevated in the coming months and that more interest rate hikes may not be far behind. On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that headline inflation slowed to 7.6 percent in March 2023 from the 8.6 percent posted in February. However, it remained higher than the 4-percent inflation posted in March 2022 (Read, “Prices may stay high despite ‘easing’ inflation in March,” in the BusinessMirror, April 6, 2023).

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items that are part of headline inflation, continued to increase to 8 percent in March. The PSA said this is the highest in 24 years or since March 1999 when core inflation reached 8.1 percent.

“We think that there is the element of domestic demand driving core inflation. It’s not just from the re-opening narrative that we have been hearing for quite some time,” Unionbank Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion told BusinessMirror. He added these may include non-essential items in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

For his part, University of the Philippines Diliman School of Economics Head of Research Renato E. Reside Jr. said core inflation may have increased due to a “lagged feed” from “non-core and volatile food and oil price movements in the recent past.”

“Possibly due to expectations by businesses of future prices. So, inflation could still be somewhat persistent in the coming months, and policy interest rates could still be raised,” Reside told BusinessMirror.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands also said with core inflation rising, “second-round inflation is not over yet and inflationary pressure from demand remains significant.” BPI said other risks to inflation exist such as the decision of Opec+ to cut oil production; the reopening of China; and African Swine Fever (ASF) cases recorded in certain parts of the country, particularly in the Visayas.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest inflation print is consistent with the overall assessment that inflation will remain elevated over the near term before gradually decelerating back to target range towards end-2023. BSP said risks to the inflation outlook for 2023 and 2024 continue to tilt significantly towards the upside.

Based on the PSA data, food index inflation in the first quarter averaged 10.6 percent. In March, food posted an inflation rate of 9.5 percent. National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said food alone contributed 3.3 percentage points to the country’s 7.6-percent inflation rate in March.

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said that while inflation is beginning to slow down, it remains the most pressing issue the government must monitor and urgently address.

President Marcos approved the creation of the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook in March. The committee is an advisory body on strategies to ease inflation and ensure food and energy security, while balancing the interests of domestic food producers, consumers, and the broader economy.

We hope this elite group can help develop effective policies and interventions that will protect the purchasing power of Filipinos, especially the most vulnerable sectors of society.