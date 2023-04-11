‘POGOs can operate in controlled areas’

byButch Fernandez
April 11, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) may continue to operate in “controlled areas” despite concern over illegal activities associated with them, a draft committee report in the Senate has recommended.

The draft report of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald dela Rosa has a different approach to the POGO problem than another committee that held with it joint hearings on the issues. The Ways and Means committee chaired by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian recently revealed it is circulating for members’ signatures a draft report calling for the scuttling of POGOs, on the ground that the socioeconomic problems they cause far outweigh the benefits.

However, the Public Order committee’s initial report declined calls to shut down POGO operators, said Senator dela Rosa, confirming his panel’s decision not to endorse shutting down the POGOs

As chairman of the committee, he confirmed that the panel tackled the report and proceeded to recommend continued operations of POGOs, but placing them under strict regulations, and only in controlled areas, such as so-called economic zones.

Dela Rosa clarified the need to confine operations only in controlled areas where POGOs can operate and closely monitored to avert potential crimes linked to them such as abductions, robberies and prostitution, killings and illegal possession of firearms.

The separate draft report of Gatchalian’s Ways and Means committee had cited findings on the effects on the economy and society of the operations of the so-called POGOs, including the alleged “reputational risk” to the country earlier cited by Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Real property experts, on the other hand, said a sudden, total ban on POGOs would impact the economy, as property giants account for a big chunk of listed firms.

The draft committee report being circulated by Gatchalian before the Holy Week endorsed the shutdown of POGO operations and the deportation of alien workers; as well as measures to help displaced Filipino workers get other jobs.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Butch Fernandez
Butch Fernandez is BusinessMirror’s senior political reporter based at the Senate. He has covered Malacanang (3 presidencies), the Office of the Vice President, the Senate, local governments and defense since 1984.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

WHERE HEROES REST

byBusinessMirror
April 11, 2023
Next Article

PHL mounts safeguard probe of LPG cylinder imports  

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 11, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Philippines tries to bring back small fish key to rural diet

TANAUAN, Leyte—The Philippines, a nation made up of thousands of islands, is home to about 1.6 million people who work in fisheries, and the majority of those fishers are small-scale harvesters who collectively catch almost half of the nation’s fish.

by
April 11, 2023

As ASF soars and pork shortage looms, vaxx pushed

A GROUP of farmers blames what it called the unlimited and untested importation of pork into the Philippines for the continued spread of African swine fever (ASF) in the country,  with the surge sparking fears of a pork shortage. This has prompted  a senior lawmaker on Monday to urge the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to consider  a nationwide immunization drive to contain the killer pig disease.

byJovee Marie de la Cruz and Raadee S. Sausa
April 11, 2023