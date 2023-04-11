PNP reports 72 Holy Week deaths due to drowning nationwide

byRene Acosta
April 11, 2023
2 minute read
The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Monday that at least 72 people died by drowning as Filipinos hit the beaches during the Holy Week break, and as the country entered the summer season.

PNP spokesman Col. Jean Fajardo admitted that the figure recorded since the start of the month was unusually high compared to the previous years.

Filipinos have the longest vacation for the Holy Week this year, with Monday after Easter Sunday being a holiday.

13 tourists rescued

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisted in rescuing 13 tourists, including a boat operator on board a motor banca that capsized in the waters of Bonbon Beach in Romblon on Saturday.

While on an island hopping trip, the motor banca encountered strong waves, causing it to capsize.

PCG personnel Kester Brylle Madali swam toward the motor banca and rescued the tourists, a Coast Guard report said. Another personnel, Francis Hedwig Salvador, called the nearby beach patrol team and station operation for additional reinforcement, the report added.

Other first responders and beach goers also augmented the search and rescue operations as the maritime incident occurred approximately 100 meters from the shoreline.

Also, the Philippine Navy’s Naval Forces West (NFW), through its operating unit, the BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17), rescued a motorized boat in the waters of Ulugan Bay, Barangay Bahile, Puerto Princess City on Easter Sunday.

M/B Dexter left Macarascas along with 6 passengers en route to Rita Island for a summer activity when they were seen by the crew of PS17 at around 11 a.m. The crew was doing ship-to-shore activities at that time.

The Naval Forces West said the M/B Dexter was seen dead on the water because of engine failure and was taking in water.

PS17, skippered by Commander Paul Michael Hechanova, immediately dispatched a team to rescue the passengers of the sinking boat.

The crew of PS17 accorded immediate medical attention to the passengers after they were rescued.

Author
Rene Acosta
Rene P. Acosta covers defense, law enforcement and national security for the paper. He had written for a number of publications, including abroad before he joined BusinessMirror. His works had appeared in the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Asia Pacific Defense Forum, both in the US. He took up regional security with the International Visitor Leadership Program, US. He is currently the chairman of the board of the Defense Press Corps of the Philippines which he had headed in 2009.

