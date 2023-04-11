Pact widens cooperation for carabao conservation

The Department of Agriculture’s-Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) has signed an agreement with Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC) to expand its research and conservation efforts by including native animal protection in its priorities.

DA-PCC Executive Director Caro Salces and state universities and colleges President III Elbert Edaniol have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the implementation of the five-year project, titled “Establishment of the Mindoro Carabao Conservation and Nucleus Farm in Occidental Mindoro State College.”

The DA-PCC and OMSC have agreed to share their respective expertise and resources for the project, which will be a part of the Research Laboratory for Endangered Species in Mindoro Biodiversity Rescue and Conservation Center.

In a statement, the agreement said that it includes the provision of at least five initial carabao stocks that will be utilized for research and development, extension and production purposes, and capacity building in the form of technical training, seminars, and consultancy to OMSC.

Moreover, the agreement also paved the way for the conduct of research and development endeavors in collaboration with OMSC and close monitoring in the operation of the project as a basis for further development, assistance and partnerships.

The OMSC, on the other hand, will procure at least five additional carabaos; provide buildings, logistics, facilities and equipment needed for the operation of the project; and designate a coordinator who will spearhead the implementation of the project in close coordination with DA-PCC.

“Once the animal housing is constructed, DA-PCC will provide the carabaos for breeding, reproduction and conservation research,” Danilda Duran, Scientist II and DA-PCC’s facilitator for the project said during the DA-PCC’s 30th anniversary celebration recently.