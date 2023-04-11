New law seen to free 0.61M farmers from debt

A leader of the House of Representatives said that the Marcos administration’s first social legislation will free 610,000 farmers from debts.

In a statement his office issued last Monday, House Deputy Speaker Ralph G. Recto said the proposed New Agrarian Emancipation Act condones the unpaid debt of farmer-beneficiaries in acquiring agrarian reform lands whose combined area of more 1.17 million hectares is 277 times the size of Manila.

“This is emancipation of massive scale, from the number of beneficiaries, to the amount to be condoned,” Recto said. “The impact will also be huge. It financially emancipates the farmers while freeing resources that can be used to achieve food security.”

While the P57.5 billion in loans up for write off may seem big, “but if you break it down per farmer, per hectare, it is small compared to other government spending.”

“On a per hectare basis, the average debt to be forgiven is P49,000. That is a fraction of the current selling price of less than a square meter of a condominium in Metro Manila.”

On the other hand, every farmer who qualifies will get an average debt relief of P94,000, Recto said.

The lawmaker said that if corporations and high-income individuals have gotten tax breaks from recent laws slashing income tax rates, “then why should not farmers get the same reprieve involving far smaller amounts?”

“We have bailed out banks and companies owned by billionaires. We have allowed power sector obligations to migrate as national debts. If we have pursued a debt forgiveness strategy for many troubled companies, why not one for poor farmers?” Recto said.

“We have forgiven bigger debts by a few in the past. This one, with a lesser amount, is owed by many,” he added.

Recto said the bill “emancipating agrarian reform beneficiaries from financial burden by condoning all principal loans, unpaid amortizations and interests and exempting payment of estate tax on agricultural lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program” is up for President’s signing.

The proposal shall cover the condonation of P57.557 billion principal debt of 610,054 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), tilling a total of 1,173,101.57 hectares of agrarian reform lands.

The ARBs refers to farmers or farmworkers who were granted lands under the Presidential Decree 27, Republic Act (RA) 6657 and RA 97000 and who have outstanding loan balances payable to the LandBank and to private landowners as of the effectivity of this proposal.

The bill said the principal loan of P14.5 billion, including interests, penalties and surcharges, of the 263,662 ARBs tilling 409,206.91 hectares of agrarian reform lands, whose names and other loan details were already submitted by the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) to Congress, shall be condoned outright under this proposal.

However, the inclusion of the remaining P43.057 billion loan in this bill shall take effect only upon submission by the LBP and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) of details of the indebtedness to government of the 346,432 ARBs, tilling 763,894.66 hectares of agrarian reform lands, contained in a list, as provided for under this proposal.

Upon the effectivity of this proposal, the bill said the individual loans of ARBs, including interests, penalties and surcharges, secured under the CARP or from other agrarian reform programs or laws, are hereby condoned and written off by the government, thereby relieving them from the burden of payment thereof.

Provided, that these ARBS shall have been indebted to government as of the effectivity of this proposal.

The bill also said the land awarded to ARBs shall be excluded from his/her gross estate for purposes of estate tax.