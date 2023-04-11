Metrobank’s annual arts tilt sees lower number of entrants post-pandemic

THE 39th arts contest organized by the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has lured young Filipino artists seeking to jumpstart their career.

However, despite entries hitting more than 400, the 2023 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence, or MADE, competition pales in comparison in terms of the number of participants to previous iterations.

According to the Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI), the prestigious art and design competition received 701 and 537 entries in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The MBFI said it has received more than 2,000 entries since 2018.

Nonetheless, the financial institution believes the competition has proven to be a great venue where “art is utilized as a tool to stir up conversation and stimulate actions for a national transformation.”

Citing security reasons, the MBFI declined to disclose the value of these artworks in the collection.

With the theme “Connect: Stronger Ties, Bolder Strides”, the 2023 MADE competition for painting would feature around 340 visual artists, ranging in age from 18 years old to 35 years old, who all submitted original works. The MBFI said the sculpture category this year received submissions from over 60 sculptors with ages ranging from 18 years old to 50 years old.

“We also strive to bridge young artists with the art community and provide them with the support system they need in their journey toward reaching their dreams,” according to the MBFI.

For the Painting Recognition Program, two Grand Awardees will receive P350,000 worth of cash incentive and support for each awardee’s artistic development initiative. In addition, the awardee will receive a scholarship to the Linangan Art Residency amounting to a total of P150,000. One Grand Awardee for sculpture will be given P500,000 in cash incentive.

According to the MBFI, the Grand Awardees will be recognized in an awarding ceremony during the Metrobank’s 61st anniversary in September. The bank’s corporate social responsibility arm added that all awardees will receive the “More” trophy by crafted by multi-awarded sculptor Juan Sajid Imao.

The MBFI said all awardees would also be eligible for a grant for their respective artistic development initiatives.

The awardees will also become members of the MADE Network of Winners, an alumni organization of past awardees that implements programs benefitting marginalized sectors.

Apart from the MADE competition, the bank also offers a program called Art Made Public, which presents the year’s winning artworks.