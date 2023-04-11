Meralco energizes cold storage plant

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has energized the newest cold storage facility of Atkins Import and Export Resources Inc. in Naic, Cavite.

The utility firm said Monday its renewable energy (RE) subsidiary, MSpectrum, Inc. (Spectrum), installed a 976.8-kilowattpeak (kWp) solar panel system in the recently inaugurated facility of Atkins. This cold storage facility is Atkins’ sixth in Luzon and the first to utilize RE.

The solar project is expected to generate 1,362,100 kW hour (kWh) of clean energy every year and result in around annual savings of P9.5 million in energy costs for Atkins. It will also help reduce Atkins’ carbon footprint by 970 tons, equivalent to over 44,500 trees planted or reducing nearly 3.9 million kilometers in car travel per year.

“With Spectrum’s end-to-end solar energy offering, our partners are assured to receive top-tier quality and reliable service to achieve sustainable operations. Rest assured, we will also provide the necessary support Atkins will need from Spectrum to ensure that its solar generating system is working seamlessly as this new cold storage is a critical addition in ensuring food security across the country,” Spectrum Chief Operating Officer Patrick Henry T. Panlilio said in a statement.

Atkins engages in the importation and distribution of quality meat products mainly sourced from all over the world. The company joins the roster of companies that engaged Meralco and Spectrum to advance their sustainability goals through RE.

Spectrum offers tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

“Atkins and Meralco marked a milestone through this partnership because this facility is vital in ensuring our food supply. The project reaffirms Meralco’s commitment to taking an active role in energizing and supporting agri-ventures that pave the way towards nation-building.

We trust that the energization of this breakthrough facility will trigger meaningful conversations about food security and encourage members of the Food and Beverage industry to emulate Atkins,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Group Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.

Image credits: www.sp ectrum.net.ph





