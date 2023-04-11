Masters drama and trauma

THE drama—and trauma—was palpable again in the just-ended Masters in Augusta, Georgia. That has always been the case in almost every golf major staged yearly, including the US Open, the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and The Open in Great Britain.

Dramatic was Jon Rahm’s victory on Sunday, coming after being down by two shots with one round left and ending up the gallant winner by four strokes.

With a final-round, three-under-par 69, the 28-year-old Rahm overhauled Brooks Koepka, 32, who faltered at crunch time after showing the way in the first three rounds.

Cool, composed and courageous up to the end, Rahm was a class of his own, bundling pars and birdies with telling consistency. He had but one bogey in difficult conditions of the last 18 holes.

“It’s pretty incredible,” said Rahm, the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters after Jose Ma. Olazabal, Sergio Garcia and the late legendary Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm, he with the short back swing but with a massively powerful follow-through after a thunderous ball-impact, became a genuine warrior when he bucked a treacherous test of will on his 72nd hole.

After he drove into the trees on 18, Rahm played out gingerly into the fairway. But he faced an uphill green guarded by a wide, snarling bunker.

One with a faint heart would have been intimidated. Scared to death.

Not Rahm, a father of two, whose broad frame is as solid as his confidence.

He lobbed his third shot sky-high, the ball landing gently well past the lip of the sand trap and stopping barely five feet before the pin.

Needing four putts to win, Rahm stroked his first putt right into the heart of the cup, raised his arms, punched the air with his fists before he cupped his face with his hands in a burst of emotion long bottled up during the five-hour or so grind in testy conditions.

“When I hit that third shot onto the green…with a margin of four shots is hard to explain,” said Rahm. “I’m really proud of myself and what I did.”

In contrast, Koepka couldn’t hold it together, missing makeable putts all day after stringing up a 65-67 in the first two rounds and leading Rahm by two shots after he and Rahm fired similar third-round 73s in the rains.

“It was super disappointing,” said Koepka in describing his last-round 75 as against Rahm’s 69.

But what could be more traumatic than Tiger Woods’ withdrawal in Round 3?

After making the cut at plus-3, Woods, the five-time Masters champion, quit after shooting six-over in his first seven holes of the third round, complaining of plantar fasclitis—a tissue inflammation of the heel on his foot.

“This might yet be my last Masters,” said Woods, who won the first of his 15 majors in the 1997 Masters by a record 12 strokes over Tom Kite.

He is 47 now, with a body battered by multiple back surgeries and with both his legs still unwell from a 2021 car crash that almost resulted in a leg amputation.

He was 43 when he won his 15th major in the 2019 Masters—three short of Jack Nicklaus’ all-time best of 18 majors.

Methinks Woods should retire now. His niche in history is as secure as Manny Pacquiao’s place in the pantheon of boxing greats.

