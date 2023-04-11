IDC consolidates Prima ownership

Boutique property developer Italpinas Development Corp. (IDC) said it is consolidating its ownership in Prima Management Corp., making it a wholly-owned unit of IDC.

In its disclosure, Italpinas said its board has approved the conversion of its advances to Prima into equity, thereby fully paying up Prima’s subscribed capital, consolidating IDC’s ownership, and making it a wholly-owned subsidiary.

In February 2022, IDC, through three of its officers, incorporated a shelf company, with minimum authorized and paid up capital. Prima is intended by IDC to provide advisory and management services for unit owners of IDC projects.

In July last year, Prima started limited operations, with Italpinas advancing costs of operations. In January, Prima became fully operational, and at the meeting of its board on January 27, it resolved to approve the conversion of IDC’s advances to equity in Prima, subject to approval by IDC’s board.

“Prima’s incorporators then executed acknowledgment of trust with deed of assignment in favor of IDC,” the company said.

Prima offers property management and rental and leasing services for long term and short term. The company is made up of individual discipline in the area of architecture, hotel and resort operation, human resources and food and beverage.

For the three quarters of 2022, Italpinas had a net income of P19.52 million, 31 percent lower than the previous year’s P28.27 million.

Revenues fell 25 percent to P185.68 million from the previous year’s P248.5 million, as sales declined.

“Despite the control measures which were implemented by the company to reduce the costs and expenses, general and administrative expenses increased due to the company’s continuous expansion of its operations. New employees were hired and the remunerations of some of the existing employees were increased as a result of exemplary performance,” the company said.

Rental income as well as the forfeiture of collections from defaulting accounts increased the other operating income, the company said.