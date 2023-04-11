Hubilla commits to UP Maroons

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) gained a promising young talent in Chris Hubilla—the 20-year-old forward from San Beda-Rizal and a top prospect in the class of 2024.

Hubilla’s only in 11th grade but already committed to play for his dream team UP.

“UP is my dream school,” said Hubilla, who said that his dream to be in a Fighting Maroons uniform started three years ago in his hometown Naga City.

“I remember when UP played in Naga three years ago, I got excited and inspired seeing Kobe [Paras], Ricci [Rivero] and the brothers [Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño],” he said.

He said he was surprised that he got a call from the UP coaching staff.

“I thought I was dreaming when coach Tom [Chua] told me that coach Gold [Goldwyn Monteverde] wanted me on the team,” he said.

His love for UP was strengthened when he got the chance to talk to UP Men’s Basketball Team (UPMBT) managers Atty. Agaton Uvero and Hyatt Basman, both of whom come from his home region of Bicol.

In his one-and-done stint with San Beda-Rizal, Hubilla turned heads with averages of 20.86 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.29 assists and 1.79 assists per game for a spot in the Mythical Team.

“Chris Hubilla is a strong finisher on the break and has a nice touch around the basket,” Monteverde said. “He plays bigger than his size notably on the offensive glass.”

“Getting him creates another positive impact in the UPMBT program as we continue to build our team towards the future,” he added.

While he will only be eligible for Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines alongside fellow 2024 prospect Jared Bahay, Hubilla will start training with the Fighting Maroons this week.