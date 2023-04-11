Hubilla commits to UP Maroons

byBusinessMirror
April 11, 2023
2 minute read
Chris Hubilla has one more year before he’s in a Fighting Maroons uniform
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) gained a promising young talent in Chris Hubilla—the 20-year-old forward from San Beda-Rizal and a top prospect in the class of 2024.

Hubilla’s only in 11th grade but already committed to play for his dream team UP.

“UP is my dream school,” said Hubilla, who said that his dream to be in a Fighting Maroons uniform started three years ago in his hometown Naga City.

“I remember when UP played in Naga three years ago, I got excited and inspired seeing Kobe [Paras], Ricci [Rivero] and the brothers [Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño],” he said.

He said he was surprised that he got a call from the UP coaching staff.

“I thought I was dreaming when coach Tom [Chua] told me that coach Gold [Goldwyn Monteverde] wanted me on the team,” he said.

His love for UP was strengthened when he got the chance to talk to UP Men’s Basketball Team (UPMBT) managers Atty. Agaton Uvero and Hyatt Basman, both of whom come from his home region of Bicol.

In his one-and-done stint with San Beda-Rizal, Hubilla turned heads with averages of 20.86 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.29 assists and 1.79 assists per game for a spot in the Mythical Team.

“Chris Hubilla is a strong finisher on the break and has a nice touch around the basket,” Monteverde said. “He plays bigger than his size notably on the offensive glass.”

“Getting him creates another positive impact in the UPMBT program as we continue to build our team towards the future,” he added.

While he will only be eligible for Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines alongside fellow 2024 prospect Jared Bahay, Hubilla will start training with the Fighting Maroons this week.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
Column box-Al Mendoza-That’s All

Masters drama and trauma

byAl S. Mendoza
April 11, 2023
Next Article

Blue Eagles recruit Celis, Asoro

byBusinessMirror
April 11, 2023

Related Posts

Column box-Al Mendoza-That’s All
Read more
3 minute read

Masters drama and trauma

THE drama—and trauma—was palpable again in the just-ended Masters in Augusta, Georgia.  That has always been the case in almost every golf major staged yearly, including the US Open, the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) and The Open in Great Britain.

byAl S. Mendoza
April 11, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Cone surprised by Game 1 result

BARANGAY Ginebra San Miguel looked comfortable tucking away Game 1, 102-90, over a TNT crew Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone observed as having lost its shooting touch on Easter Sunday night.

byJosef Ramos
April 10, 2023