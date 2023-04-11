FTX-linked advisor drums up Bitcoin adoption in PHL

A member of the advisory team for India and Southeast Asia of Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, which is reportedly being sued over the FTX collapse, is drumming up Boracay as the haven for Bitcoin.

According to Augustus Ilag, Boracay has the potential to revolutionize the remittance market using the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

“With Boracay’s unique position as a popular tourist destination with a significant need for currency conversion, it has the potential to become a Bitcoin paradise and a model for other tourist destinations to follow,” Ilag said.

The remittance market in the Philippines is huge, with over $30 billion being sent through traditional offline channels, which often charge rates of up to 7 percent of the amount sent, he added.

“Many foreigners come to Boracay and have a unique need to convert their home currency into domestic currency but do not have access to local e-money providers,” Ilag said.

He believes that “lightning payments” such as those offered by Pouch Phillpines Inc. “provide a unique solution to the problem of remittances.”

Pouch said it has on-boarded more than 250 locations that accept Bitcoins as payment for transactions.

During the first Bitcoin Island Retreat, panelists Jack Lee of HCM Capital Management AG, Louis Liu of Mimesis Capital Partners LLC, and Mike Jarmuz of Lightning Ventures Inc. showed their bullish stance towards Bitcoin.

Liu claims that the Bitcoin infrastructure has significantly evolved since the 2008 crisis, with new exchanges and applications being built, and has the potential to become a hedge amid current global financial challenges.

Lee and Jarmuz advised attendees to focus on learning about Bitcoin and expressed confidence in supporting early-stage founders and entrepreneurs in the Philippines’s Bitcoin space.

Former Solicitor General Florin T. Hilbay is also bullish towards Bitcoin.

“Every communication system is about speed; it’s about convenience, and it’s about having less friction. I’ve studied monetary systems for two and a half years, and only Bitcoin is the real money out there for the 21st century. Bitcoin is not simply a technology, but it is a language that is changing the way we view value,” Hilbay said.

As a dean at Siliman University, he aims to make Bitcoin a global subject and hopes that Silliman will become a Bitcoin-friendly university and that other universities around the world will follow suit.

“We need to educate as many people as we can about Bitcoin because it’s the best lens for understanding what’s happening in the world today. Then, they get to decide what’s best for them,” Hilbay said.