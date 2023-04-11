Farmers blame rice price hikes on government’s import policy

Because rising fuel, fertilizer and logistics costs, the prices of rice have gone up, a group of farmers revealed on Monday.

“Precisely, because we have relied on imports, especially the last three years, helping local rice farmers, in terms of reducing their cost of producing rice, has not been met,” Jayson Cainglet, executive director of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) said.

“Time and again, we have said that importations would not ‘tame high prices,’ across commodities. And we have been proven right! It is happening also in pork, chicken, sugar, fish products and onions,” he added.

Meanwhile, tariffs on rice, pork, chicken and corn were lowered for the last three years.

“The volume of imports in the past five years is unprecedented. Who benefited? Unless local producers are encouraged to farm or raise animals, retail prices will never go down, and local stocks will continue to dwindle…,” Cainglet added.

He added that “not even the poor consumers benefited, with no less than National Economic and Development Authority acknowledging that the price of rice, pork, fish and chicken did not decrease. Only importers and traders benefited.”

Earlier, a government agency said that the goal to bring down rice prices has remained elusive as production costs stay high because of expensive fertilizer and other farm inputs and as local harvests continue to decline.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in fact expects retail prices of the staple to increase by as much as P5 a kilo in the next few weeks, DA’s Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez said.

“As of now, we are seeing an increase of up to P5 per kilo in rice. If wholesale prices continue to rise, definitely prices in the retail markets will increase. If the farm-gate price [of palay] goes up, that will translate to higher selling prices [for rice],” he said.

As a rule of thumb, the retail price of rice in the market is at least double the farm-gate price of palay.

Estoperez, who is also the agency’s deputy spokesperson, attributed the potential price increase to the confluence of factors such as the low buffer stock, higher prices of palay (unhusked rice), and expensive farm inputs.

Meanwhile, the state-owned National Food Authority (NFA) used to buy palay for P19 a kilo, but Estoperez said prices have now gone up to P22 to P23.

“The procurement price is very high. Even if this is a normal occurrence during the summer harvest, the price of palay is too steep. Price levels are abnormal [and have] already reached P23,” the agriculture official added.

Prices could have stabilized if the Philippines has sufficient inventory that is good for 90 days, but Estoperez noted that the country’s buffer stock was good for only 51 days.