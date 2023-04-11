‘Family Feud’ celebrates first anniversary with week-long special episodes

The top-rating game show Family Feud on GMA marks its first anniversary of bringing laughter and prizes to studio players and home viewers with week-long special episodes from April 10 to 14.

Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, the program has been the source of good vibes and unparalleled entertainment every afternoon since its premiere.

Yesterday, the program kicked off its anniversary celebration with the stars, director and staff of the movie Unravel. Sparkle artist and Urduja star Kylie Padilla led “Team Lucy” together with Megan Campbell, Rianne Castro and TJ Soriano, while “Team Noah” was composed of Gerald Anderson, RC De Los Reyes, Pablo Pineda and Kevin Leonardo.

The anniversary special continues on April 11 with one of the most intense games yet. Multiawarded talk show host Boy Abunda will banner “Team Fast Talk” together with Aiai delas Alas, travel show host Drew Arellano, and award-winning actor Arnold Reyes. Their fierce rivals are the competitive women of “Team Keridas” led by actress-comedienne Carmi Martin with Arci Muñoz, Sharlene San Pedro, and Adrianna So.

The fun continues on April 12, as “Team TiktoClock” of Kim Atienza, Rabiya Mateo, Faith Da Silva and Jayson Gainza go head-to-head with “Hearts On Ice Family” composed of Tonton Gutierrez, Amy Austria, Skye Chua and Ina Feleo.

On April 13, the excitement continues as the country’s leading folk-pop band Ben&Ben joins Family Feud. The nine-piece band will be grouped into two teams: Paolo Guico’s “National Anteam” and Miguel Guico’s “Teampered Glass.” Playing for National Anteam are Paolo, Keifer Dela Cruz, Agnes Abalos and Poch Dulay. Teampered Glass is composed of Miguel, Toni Muñoz, Pat Lasaten, and Jam Villanueva. The band’s 9th member Andrew de Pano is on the sidelines to support his bandmates.

Family Feud’s anniversary week concludes with a “resbak” or wildcard episode featuring two former child superstars and their respective families on April 14.

Matet De Leon leads the De Leon family. She is joined by her husband Mickey Estrada, their daughter Icay Estrada and Mickey’s niece Nicole del Rosario. They’re up against singer-composer Ice Seguerra and the Diño-Seguerra family composed of Liza Diño, Abell Diño-Cabrera and JC Seguerra. Which family would finally taste victory?

Family Feud airs weekdays at 5:40 pm on GMA. The show is also live-streamed on Family Feud’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.