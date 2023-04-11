e-Wallet ubiquity spawned by Covid–study

MOBILITY restrictions lobbed against Covid-19 made the use of electronic wallet (e-Wallet) ubiquitous, lending firm Digido Financing Corp. said, citing its study of the use of e-wallet applications.

According to Digido, 58 million active users in the Philippines spent 4.4 million hours in using digital-wallet applications in 2022.

The firm said that from December 2018 to December 2022, the number of “unique downloads” among the combined 14 authorized national e-wallets increased by 632 percent or by 99 million.

In 2022, Digido noted that the number of unique downloads grew by 30.5 percent or by 26.7 million, reaching 114.4 million downloads.

This is approximately 20 percent of all downloads in the “Business and Finance” categories, the firm said, adding that the market “generally continues to grow by about 4.3 percent per month.”

The online lender said the number of active users has reached 58 million by the end of 2022, down 8 percent or by 5 million compared to December 2021, but up 466 percent compared to December 2018.

According to Digido, the main increase in activity took place in 2020 and 2021. During this period, user activity increased by 187 percent or 41.1 million people. The uptrend, the online lender said, was “likely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” which it said simply forced the population to use the services of this kind.

The amount of time 58 million users spent using e-wallets in 2022 alone hit 16 billion seconds, which is equivalent to 4.4 million hours or 505 years.

This figure is 16-percent higher than 2021, which Digido said is telling of an increasingly loyal audience of customers.

“This is evident because the growth in both the total number of unique downloads and the total number of active customers has decreased over the year, but the amount of time spent in applications has increased,” the consumer credit service said.

Digido said it’s also worth noting that in 2022, the customers of Philippine e-wallets on average visited at least one of the mobile apps mentioned in this study about 16 times per month, compared to 16 in 2021.

Digido estimates that the total number of accounts or total active users of e-wallets could reach 81 million people by 2025.

It also noted that 2023 “promises” to be slightly better than 2022.

Digido said their growth projections are driven by the increase in population, stable growth trajectory and growing demand for electronic money.

Digido parroted the estimates of the United Nations that the country’s population segment of 15 year old and higher would reach 85.4 million by 2025.

“Second, despite the global recession, the current economy of the country is in its growth stage,” Digido said. “Third, the global demand for electronic money is growing.”

The firm said that from 2023 to 2025, the global volume of digital payments will grow by 42.6 percent, and the number of users by 18.6 percent.

Digido based its study on the statistics of mobile application of 14 e-wallet applications in the country.

These include the following: Bayad by CIS Bayad Center Inc.; Betur Inc. (doing business as Coins.ph); eCebuana by PJ Lhuillier Inc.; GCash by G-XChange Inc.; Juan Cash (Zybi Tech Inc.); Lazada Wallet (Alipay Philippines Inc.); Mango (Mangopay SA); MarCo Pay (MarCoPay Inc.); Maya (Maya Philippines Inc.); Moneygment (Togetech Inc.); PayLoro (eMandarin Ventures Inc.); Star Pay (Starpay Corp.); Tagcash (Tagcash Ltd. Inc.); and, Toktok Wallet (Toktokwallet Inc.).

Digido said these e-wallets are authorized by regulators as Electronic Money Issuers and Operate of Payment System.