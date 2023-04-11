DOTr targets completion of 20 port projects before June

April 11, 2023
Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista
Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to complete around 20 port projects before June this year.

In a Palace media briefing on Tuesday, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the maintenance of 18 airports are also set to be completed by June, or just before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Bautista also reported developments in relation to the completion of railway projects that include the MRT-7, which the agency expects to be completed by June of 2025, as well as the extension of LRT-1 from Baclaran to Sucat by 2024.

Bautista said the different contract packages for the North-South Commuter Railway, as well as contract packages for the Metro Manila Subway are being finalized.

The Metro Manila subway will have 17 stations connecting Valenzuela City to Pasay City and is expected to serve over 519,000 passengers daily once it becomes operational.

He said the agency is also eyeing to construct more bicycle lanes.

“And of course, road sector projects, which will include the construction of the mega bike lanes,” he said. (PNA)

