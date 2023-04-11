Choice of UP Diliman chancellor questioned, UP President Jimenez’s explanation sought

Senior faculty and professors emeriti of the University of the Philippines (UP) have penned an open letter to UP President Angelo Jimenez, questioning the selection of Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan as UP Diliman chancellor by the UP Board of Regents (BOR), the highest governing body of the University System on April 3.

Forty-one signatories, composed of professors emeriti, officials and former officials, stated: “We are disheartened at the outcome and the manner by which the Board of Regents [BOR] decided on the chancellorship of the University of the Philippines Diliman [UPD] in utter disregard of the overwhelming sentiments and choice of the UP community.”

The open letter came a week Vistan, an assistant professor who joined UP Diliman in

2015 and had only finished two years as Dean of the College of Law, was catapulted to the top academic and administrative position in UP Diliman by the 11-person BOR in an executive session and through secret balloting.

Vistan was up against Dr. Fidel Nemenzo who, as chancellor from 2020-2023 led UP Diliman

through the pandemic, and was perceived as the frontrunner, having gained the endorsements of colleges and members of the community. On April 1, four regents, including the student, faculty, and staff representatives, publicly declared their vote for Nemenzo.

The signatories also compared the academic and administrative qualifications of the three nominees, which included Dr. Victor Paz of the School of Archaeology, and found that the BOR chose “the most junior candidate with the least experience, preparation, and credentials to lead a community of accomplished academics and researchers across 27 colleges and disciplines.”

“This selection simply defies logic and goes against the standards of academic meritocracy—which we judge ourselves by—as well as elementary standards of good governance, and basic principles of organizational management,” the letter read.

The signatories noted the emerging pattern of choosing the country’s premiere university’s

leadership: “The fact that the three most senior academic officials of our University—the Chancellor, the Vice President for Academic Affairs, and your good self—do not hold PhDs will not go unnoticed in the international community, especially in this age of ever-rising academic standards. This is not to say that you cannot be up to doing your jobs; but it will be a challenge to dispel the impression that academic achievements come secondary to other factors in UP.”

Given the questions raised by the election, the concerned professors emeriti and faculty members urged President Jimenez to release the full report of the Search Committee, which he formed on January 26, and to reveal his vote as well as to convince the other regents to do the same in the spirit of transparency and democratic governance.

The signatories reminded Jimenez, who was appointed UP President on February 10, “As the

Chief Academic Officer, Head of the Faculty, and Chief Executive Officer of the University of the Philippines System, you have been entrusted to stand by, if not promote, the interests of constituent universities as well as defend the integrity and autonomy of the University against vested interests, undue external pressure, and outside influence.”



The BOR elects the chancellors and deans of the 17 constituent universities of the UP System. Besides Jimenez and the sectoral regents who are selected by their respective constituencies, the other regents: the Commission on Higher Education chair who is concurrently the BOR chair; the heads of the Senate and House and Representative education committees; and, three members appointed by Malacañang.