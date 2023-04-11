Blue Eagles recruit Celis, Asoro

ATENEO de Manila University is reaping the rewards of having a sister school in Cebu after Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Grade 12 standouts Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro committed to play for the Blue Eagles.

Celis and Asoro announced their commitment in a press conference at the school’s campus in Mandaue City on Monday.

The duo led the Magis Eagles to back-to-back crowns in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation last year.

“I really want to play for Ateneo, not only about basketball but also more on what I can learn in life,” Celis said. “And I’m looking forward to be under coach Tab Baldwin.

“I also graduated from Ateneo. Blue planted blue,” he added.

Asoro shared Celis thoughts about their move to Manila.

“I always wanted to be in Ateneo and be a graduate there,” he said. “I know that on top of basketball, we’ll learn more about life and academics in Ateneo.”

Baldwin, who also made the trip to Cebu, welcomed the duo.

“One of the limitations that we face as the Ateneo coaching staff is our ability to recruit players, which is affected by the academic process,” Baldwin said. “We can confidently say that both of these guys possess the academic ability to be part of Ateneo.”

Baldwin added: “I would like to thank Sacred Heart School for everything it has done to bring these two young men to this point. We are very proud that they will be part of our program.”

Celis, a native of Bacolod City, is a 6-foot-3 versatile wing who made the Mythical Team of the recent Smart-National Basketball Training Center National Finals with averages of 17.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal.

He also played in the NBTC All-Star Game and was adjudged the 21st-best high school player as per the NBTC 24.

The 19-year-old Celis will be a much-welcome do-it-all weapon for the defending champions who lost Finals Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso to graduation.

He can play positions two through four in Baldwin’s equal-opportunity system.

Asoro, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, was also an NBTC All-Star and averaged 17.8 points—including three triples, 3.3 rebounds—and 1.8 assists in the National Finals.

Sacred Heart School president Fr. Michael Pineda, SJ.; director for formation Fr. Nono Levosada, SJ; Magis Eagles coaches Rommel Rasmo and Francis Auquico; and Landmasters executive vice president Franco Soberano also attended the press conference.

They will backstop the Blue Eagles who’ll now be led by Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon, as well as fellow newcomers Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber