‘Big time’ fuel price jump: ₧2.60 for gasoline and ₧1.70 for diesel

Hefty oil price hikes will greet consumers on Tuesday, oil firms announced Monday.

Gasoline prices will shoot up by P2.60 per liter, diesel by P1.70 per liter, and kerosene by P1.9 per liter. The price increase takes effect at 6 a.m. for Petron, Shell, Seaoil, Phoenix, PTT, Caltex, Total, Unioil. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will adjust its prices at 4:01 p.m. Other oil firms are expected to implement the same price increase.

Last April 4, the oil companies implemented a per liter increase of P1.40 for gasoline, P0.50 for diesel and P0.20 for kerosene. These resulted to a year-to-date net decrease for diesel at P3.65/liter and kerosene at P5.35/liter. Gasoline on the other hand, has a net increase of P6.05/liter.

Movements in the world oil market affect local pump prices. It was the announcement of Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers last week of further reduction in output by 1.16 million barrels per day that sparked the hikes in pump prices across the globe.

The local oil industry uses Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which is the daily average of all trading transactions between buyer and seller of petroleum products as assessed and summarized by Standard and Poor’s Platts, a Singapore-based market wire service.

Before, the country uses Dubai crude as benchmark for pricing of local products. However, this translates to one to two months lag time in reflecting the cost of products as it entails three weeks of travel time and another week or two for refining the crude and transporting the products to the pump.

The shift to MOPS was undertaken to become more responsive to the movements in the international market and local demand for fuel products. Basing price of products on MOPS will only entail five days for importation travel time and transfer to the pumps.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), there is a roughly a P1/liter increase or decrease in domestic oil price for every $3 change in MOPS.

Image credits: Alysa Salen





