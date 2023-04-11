Abra ARBOs get ₧7.48M worth of farm machinery

byJonathan L. Mayuga
April 11, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Four agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) from the province of Abra received a total of P7,482,000 worth of farm machinery and equipment (FMEs) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The ARBO recipients include Villa Banat Agriculture Co-operative, Abualan Farmers & ARB Agriculture Co-operative, Upper Luba FIA, and Raniag Pakiling Integrated Development Association Inc.

Provided by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), the package includes one hauling truck, two four-wheeled drive tractors, six mechanical rice threshers, 10 water pumps, two electric power sprayers, six manual sprayers, four brass cutters, 6 rolls of water hose 2,” 6 rolls water hose 1 and ½,” and three hand tractors, DAR-Abra Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, Mercedes Borongan, said in a statement.

The provision of FMEs is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III to boost the livelihood activities of the ARBOs nationwide.

“It is imperative for you to maximize the use of this equipment in the landholdings awarded to you to fulfill the vision of the government to improve the quality of your lives, enhance your dignity and give your children a brighter future, through greater productivity of your agricultural lands,” she said.

Borongan also encouraged the ARBOs to carefully craft their operational policies to maximize the use of the machinery and equipment.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the DAR for their unwavering support towards our progress and development,” Liberato Bernese, president of the Raniag Pakiling Integrated Development Association Inc. said for her part.

The FMEs provided to the Abra farmers were made possible by DAR through the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program, which aims to enhance and sustain the agricultural productivity of agrarian reform communities as an adaptation measure towards climate change resiliency.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Jonathan L. Mayuga
Jonathan L. Mayuga is a journalist for more than 15 years. He is a product of the University of the East – Manila. An awardee of the J. G. Burgos Biotech Journalism Awards, BrightLeaf Agricultural Journalism Awards, Binhi Agricultural Journalism Awards, and Sarihay Environmental Journalism Awards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

e-Wallet ubiquity spawned by Covid–study

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 11, 2023
Next Article

Farmers blame rice price hikes on government’s import policy

byRaadee S. Sausa
April 11, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Philippines tries to bring back small fish key to rural diet

TANAUAN, Leyte—The Philippines, a nation made up of thousands of islands, is home to about 1.6 million people who work in fisheries, and the majority of those fishers are small-scale harvesters who collectively catch almost half of the nation’s fish.

by
April 11, 2023

As ASF soars and pork shortage looms, vaxx pushed

A GROUP of farmers blames what it called the unlimited and untested importation of pork into the Philippines for the continued spread of African swine fever (ASF) in the country,  with the surge sparking fears of a pork shortage. This has prompted  a senior lawmaker on Monday to urge the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to consider  a nationwide immunization drive to contain the killer pig disease.

byJovee Marie de la Cruz and Raadee S. Sausa
April 11, 2023