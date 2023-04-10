WATCH | Final chapter of ‘Barry’ coming to HBO this April

April 10, 2023
Bill Hader in a scene from ‘Barry’ Season 4. (Photo credit: Merrick Morton/HBO/HBO Go)
Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the 4th and final season sees Cousineau (Henry Winkler) being hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Emmy winner Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. Watch the trailer here:

The explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthoney Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Robert Wisdom, Michael Irby, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler and Jessy Hodges.

Season 4 of Barry premieres Monday, April 17 at 10AM on HBO and HBO GO

Image credits: Merrick Morton/HBO/HBO Go



Merrick Morton/HBO/HBO Go
