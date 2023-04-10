Tuburan hosts junior tennis tilt

ARIEL CABRAL and Gio Manito clash not just for one but two titles as action in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) national junior tennis circuit resumes Thursday with the Mayor Aljun Diamante Championships in Tuburan, Cebu.

Cabral, a pride of Bais City in Negros Oriental, and the Pardo, Cebu-native, top-bill the boys’ under 16- and under 18 categories against a slew of upcoming campaigners in the 32-player draws also all primed for battle in pursuit of honors and ranking points in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Juvels Velos and Kevin Tabura, meanwhile, seek to stir up play in the under 16 side while Nicholas Ocat and Jan Docor look to break the projected Cabaral-Manito title faceoff in the premier side of the week-long tournament held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

The circuit—supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, Unified Tennis Philippines and Universal Tennis Rating—meanwhile, heads back to Luzon next week with Imus City hosting the next juniors event from April 20 to 24.

Lucena City will take its turn from April 27 to 30 while Cainta will stage the open, juniors and legends tournaments from May 1 to 14.

For registration and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Keen competition is also seen in the girls’ category with Kate Imalay, Chloe Ortega, Davanee Velasco and Cheska Mamac bannering the under 16 cast and Mary Brigoli gaining the top-seeding in under 18 play that includes Velasco, Mamac and Jerahmay Enyong.

Claudwin Toñacao also sets out for a two-title mission with the Bogo (Cebu) bet headlining the boys’ under 12 and gaining the No. 2 seeding behind David Sepulveda in the under 14 category that includes Al Jose Gairanod, Jr. and Patrick Rabaya.

Tipped to contend in the under 12 class are Andrio Estrella and Ian Gairanod.

Aside from the under 16 title, Imalay is also shooting for the under 14 trophy although siblings Donna Mae and Danica Diamante, along with Mae Empalmado, Thea Castro, Hannah Co, Mary Brigoli and Beatrice Mongcal, are going all-out to foil her bid in the tournament serving as part of the host city’s continuing effort to boost the sport and discover fresh talents.