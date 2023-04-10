Tourism sector upbeat as more Filipinos gripped by wanderlust

AS the House of Representatives approved more than hundreds of bills seeking to declare several areas as tourism destinations, revenge travel is in the offing and more Filipinos are now ready to travel this summer season as seen in survey results.

According to the “Pahayag First Quarter” survey, most Filipinos are now ready to get moving again with three respondents in four respondents already feeling safe to travel around the country.

The survey said Filipinos also agree to easing border restrictions to welcome visitors. They are also confident that Philippine tourism will go back to how it was pre-Covid.

Across all demographics, Filipinos will be traveling this summer with 71percent planning to travel between March to May 2023. Of those who have travel plans, 69 percent are traveling locally and 24 percent both locally and internationally.

Meanwhile, 76 percent agree to ease the border restrictions of the country to welcome visitors, with Visayas and the National Capital Region supporting such easing the most. Only 11 percent disagree with easing border restriction while eight percent do not feel safe traveling around the country. About 29 percent do not plan to travel this summer.

The “Pahayag 2023 First Quarter” poll, held between March 2 and April 6, was executed by Publicus Asia Inc. It is an independent and non-commissioned national survey of 1,500 registered Filipino voters randomly sampled by PureSpectrum Inc., a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence, from its national panel of more than 200,000 Filipinos. The sample-wide margin of error is plus-minus three percent.

Before its Summer Recess last March, the Lower Chamber endorsed hundreds of bills declaring several areas in the country as tourism destinations.

Recently, the BusinessMirror reported that Millennials are having the time of their lives, post-pandemic, thinking of traveling and booking vacations online.

According to the Philippines and Thailand office of Klook Travel Technology Ltd., Filipinos have been booking vacations to Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, as well as domestic destinations like Boracay, Manila, Tagaytay, Cebu, Clark and Subic.

As per the “Klook Travel Pulse,” bookings to these domestic destinations grew by 87 percent last year versus pre pandemic 2019.

The Philippines has recorded 2.65 million (2.02 million foreign tourists and 628,445 Filipinos overseas) visitors from February to December 2022.

This figure is higher than the 2021 tourist arrivals of 163,879 but still significantly lower than the pre-pandemic level of 8.26 million.

This year, the Department of Tourism (DOT) targets to welcome 4.8 million visitors. The DOT expects revenue from their visit to hit P2.58 trillion.